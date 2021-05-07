RUSHVILLE - The Rushville Public Library will hold its annual fund-raiser on Friday, August 20, 2021 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the Library's Discovery Park with Happy Hour from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
Tickets are $20 per person or $35 per couple and will go on sale in mid-July. Price includes a ribeye or chicken breast sandwich grilled by Sam Gettinger, sides, soft drinks, and snacks. There will be a cash bar.
Scott Scrader will provide entertainment and Brian Sheehan will MC. A highlight of the evening will be live and silent auctions.
This year's proceeds will be used to purchase new book shelving. The event will raise money for a dual art contest to honor and remember John Gridley who passed away in 2019.
Mr. Gridley was a staunch library supporter and had painted many areas of the library over the years. The library will memorialize him by setting aside $1,000 of the money raised for cash awards in an arts and crafts competition to be held in September.
The art competition is open to all Rush County residents 16 and over. The theme for the hanging art is Scenes of Rush County. Works should be no larger than 48x48 inches including the frame.
The craft competition is also open to all Rush County residents 16 and over as well as former residents. The pieces should be in the style of pre-1850 America. Items can be hand crafted from wood, cloth/material, ceramic, or basket weaving, and should not exceed 36x36 inches.
Artwork must be submitted to the library by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, for judging and display on Saturday, Sept. 18.
The winning piece, as well as the winning crafted item will become property of the library and the winning artists will receive $500 each. Both items will hang in the library with plaques in honor and memory of Mr. Gridley.
Artists and crafters should begin their creations. Library board and staff members as well as fundraising committee members and immediate family members are not eligible to compete.
For more information about the fundraiser and the arts and crafts competitions, contact the Rushville Public Library at 765-932-3496 or info@rushvillelibrary.com.
-Information provided.
