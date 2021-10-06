RUSHVILLE - The Rushville Public Library has been awarded a grant from the CIRCLe Fund to expand on an important community project.
The CIRCLe Fund is a fund within the Rush County Community Foundation and was created as a place women could combine their resources to impact life in Rush County. According to the RCCF website, the CIRCLe Fund’s competitive grants are investments in the community that enable charitable and non-profit organizations to provide effective programs or projects that respond to the needs of people in Rush County.
Rushville Public Library Director Nicki Kirchoff and presentation partners Dixie Meyer (Rush County Health Department), Lauren Perin (My Bright Beginnings), Trish Mastin (Mays Preschool), Jeri McCorkle (First Five) and Mary Duncan (Rush County Schools) outlined a program to help early childhood caregivers get the resources to read to Rush County’s youngest.
“Studies show that being read to in the first five years of age is a make or break opportunity,” Kirchoff said.
The grant from the CIRCLe Fund will enable the library to expand on a program that started in 2013 called 1,000 Books before Kindergarten. The idea was to get parents or caregivers to read 1,000 times over a 5-year period.
Many individuals in the county were interested in the program, but it was time consuming to keep track of the progress for each child.
The new program has three key aspects.
First, RPL staff will reach out to all early childhood caregivers in Rush County. A book will be provided to the caregiver to read to the children. A book will also be sent home with each child, so they can be read at home.
Second, there will be a subscription to an app that will log and track the readings. A code can be scanned into the app that will do all the tracking and it will keep a log of all the books read.
Third, there is a way for community members and businesses to get involved. The possibilities are numerous, such as sponsoring a book, sponsorship on the app, buying books for the program or even hosting a reading of a book.
This new program will be free to children ages 0-4 in Rushville and Rush County.
“We are excited to be offering this opportunity to Rush County’s youngest residents,” Kirchoff said.
“We want to thank all the members of the CIRCLe Fund for giving us this opportunity to strengthen our community,” Kirchoff added.
