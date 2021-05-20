RUSHVILLE – The 2021 Summer Reading Program at Rushville Public Library is set to kick off with sign-ups starting May 25.
RPL Director Nicki Kirchoff and her staff have been planning for months for the program, one they hope is one of the best summer reading programs they have ever had.
Some of the events include live animals, scavenger hunts at the county fair, a story walk at the Riverside Park Amphitheater, a pet parade and contest, to go along with the library’s usual crafts and children’s storytime sessions.
The program will wrap up with an ice cream celebration and giveaways in Discovery Park. Prizes and giveaways will be available for youth and adults.
There will also be a chance to win a 4-pack of Indianapolis Zoo passes (two for adults and two for children). To be eligible, you must sign up for the summer reading program. Names will be entered each week when reading logs are checked by RPL staff members.
What: RPL’s Summer Reading Program Tails and Tales
Who: Any Rushville Public Library or PLAC card holder
Where: At the Rushville Public Library
When: Sign up begins Tuesday, May 25
How: Find your age group below
- Infants-students entering Grade 3: Have 5 books read aloud (or read 5 books independently) every week for 6 weeks. Prizes available upon completing five books per week (30 books complete the summer reading program).
- Students entering Grade 4-12: Read at least 60 minutes per week every week for six weeks. Prizes available upon completing at least 60 minutes per week (360 minutes completes the summer reading program).
- Adults: Read as much, as long, and anything you want. Turn in a reading log by July 14 to claim your prize.
Why: For the final prize of course!
- Infants-Grade 12: Weekly prizes, an Ice Cream Bash Invite, and 2 free books
- Adults: A $5 gift card to Mocha Moose OR admission to the adult dinner party from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 16
- GRAND PRIZE – Each week, all summer reading participants will have the opportunity to enter our Grand Prize raffle for a chance to win a 4-pack of Zoo passes that can be used on any day the winner wants.
All completed reading logs must be received by RPL by July 13 6:30 p.m. Drop them off in person, email them to info@rushvillelibrary.com, or send it to the library via Facebook. Card must be presented to checkout library items and cardholders not owe fines.
