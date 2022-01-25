RUSHVILLE – An effort to bring the performing arts back to town is gaining traction and those involved have announced a couple of upcoming events.
Rushville Regional Theatre is hosting a chili supper fundraiser and dance with a Mardi Gras theme from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, February 12, at the Rushville Eagles, 221 W. First Street.
Serving starts at 6 p.m. with music scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.
The chili is being provided by Wendy’s and local DJ Kevin Green is donating his time to provide the music.
Mardi Gras King Cakes (cupcakes) will be available for $1. Those who find a “king” inside win a prize!
Rushville native Carrie Wilson-Billman, who is helping organize and promote the February 12 event, said everyone is invited to stop by for some chili and to stay for the dance as long as they would like.
“It's a family night, so we envision anyone that wants to dance staying and enjoying themselves,” she said.
Tickets are $10 for adults, just $5 for kids 12 and under, and will be available at the door prior to the event.
Also on the RRT’s schedule is a production of “On Golden Pond.”
Auditions are scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. February 7 at the Booker T. Washington Center, 525 E. Seventh Street, with callbacks scheduled for February 8.
Those who intend to audition are asked to pre-register via the “GET TICKETS HERE” link on the RRT’s website: https://www.rushvilleregionaltheatre.com/.
Rehearsals are planned for 7 to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at a location to be announced.
Likewise, details about the show itself will be forthcoming, though plans are for it to be staged at the Princess Theatre in the 300 block of N. Main Street.
The primary force behind Rushville Regional Theatre is James Price, who serves as president of the organization as well as its managing director. He can be contacted with questions at (765)-635-5976 or at jamesprice@rushvilleregionaltheatre.com.
According to the organization’s website, James has been performing since he was a child. He loves theatre with a burning passion, and he wants to share it. James has been performing with Muncie Civic Theatre for the past four years. He wants to start up a theatre program in Rushville again so members of the performing arts community will have a place in their hometown to perform.
Others involved with RTT’s leadership include Lora Norris, administrative director; Tyler Amos, financial director; Wilson-Billman, outreach director; Kelly Spears, service director; and Libby Tanner, public relations director.
The RRT’s mission statement reads: To provide a community-based performing arts organization available to everyone. We want to encourage the members of the community to develop stronger personal and professional skills such as teamwork, responsibility, communication, and creativity through projects and performances held by the program.
Find out more about Rushville Regional Theatre by checking out their Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.