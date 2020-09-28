RISING SUN - The Rising Sun Regional Foundation (RSRF) awarded a total of $256,394 in 15 new grants in the third quarter of 2020.
These grants included:
• $11,000 to the Ohio County Rescue toward the purchase of a power cot;
• $39,852 to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office toward the purchase of five in-car cameras;
• $18,431 to the Ohio County Public Library toward the replacement of library furniture;
• $40,000 to the Town of Osgood toward matching funds for a state grant for a Water Utility Improvements Project;
• $5,000 to the Ripley County Community Foundation toward mental health/trauma-informed resources for educators;
• $16,160 to the City of Rising Sun toward its Main Street Beautification Project;
• $6,000 to the Rising Sun Lion's Club for exterior work to its building as part of Main Street’s Beautification Project;
• $26,050 to the Rising Sun/Ohio County Community School Corporation for the replacement of classroom doors and safety improvements to the school bus lot;
• $22,000 to the Rising Sun/Ohio County Park Board toward the replacement of its HVAC system;
• $7,317 to the Rising Sun/Ohio County Senior Citizen Housing toward improved quality utilities at Hoosier Boy Square;
• $20,000 to the Kids Discovery Factory toward the design, construction and fabrication of its permanent location in Batesville;
• $1,000 to the Aberdeen Preschool for the purchase of additional classroom manipulatives and supplies;
• $23,800 to the Southeastern Indiana YMCA toward the development of its outdoor sports complex to include pickleball and basketball courts;
• $3,784 to the Tyson Library Association for an iPad “Krayon Kiosk” for the children's area; and
• $16,000 to the Town of Versailles toward fencing and a remote-controlled gate at the sports complex.
Grant applications for the next grants cycle are due by 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Applications can be downloaded from the RSRF website at www.rsrfonline.org, and must be emailed to Jascia Redwine at risingsunregionalfoundation@gmail.com.
Please note that hard copies are no longer accepted.
The Rising Sun Regional Foundation was created in 1994 by the City of Rising Sun, and is now funded by the Rising Star Casino Resort, owned by Full House Resorts, Inc., which makes monthly contributions to the foundation based on a percentage of its Adjusted Gross Revenue.
To date, the foundation has received more than $44 million in riverboat funds, of which at least 75% has been granted back to the community.
- Information provided
