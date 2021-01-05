RISING SUN - The Rising Sun Regional Foundation (RSRF) awarded $166,019 in grants to eight local organizations in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Milan Community School Corporation was among those awarded grants.
“I have to give a big shoutout and thanks to the Rising Sun Regional Foundation because we’ve been the beneficiaries of many grants from the foundation,” Superintendent of Milan Community School Corporation Jane Rogers said.
The following eight groups received grant funding from the RSRF:
Milan Community School Corporation - $29,145 for security and safety enhancements.
St. Louis School - Up to $4,950 for the purchase of additional reading intervention kits.
Ripley County EMS - $14,183 for the purchase of body armor for its crews.
Margaret Mary Health - Up to $15,000 toward a more streamlined medical pathway program for students.
Rising Sun/Ohio County Community School Corporation - $40,000 for renovations to one of its playground areas.
City of Aurora - $20,000 toward holiday lighting and decorations for its downtown area.
St. Mary’s School - $9,560 for the purchase and installation of security enhancements.
Town of Holton - $33,181 for the purchase of a truck for the street department.
Milan Community School Corporation
Milan Community School Corporation’s grant application was written by school nurse Tammy Jutzi with help from school resource officer Noel Houze. The corporation will focus on improving security and safety in three ways.
“We plan to replace our current AED’s (automated external defibrillator). Ours were 17 years old. They needed to be replaced and updated,” Rogers said.
Schools are required by law to keep AED’s in prominent locations in their buildings. School nurses are in charge of making sure AED’s are up to date.
The grant will also help the school’s nurse provide trauma bags to teachers to keep in their classrooms.
Lastly, the corporation will install new security cameras in additional locations throughout its buildings.
“The Rising Sun Foundation has helped us to purchase security cameras in the past. We need to continue to add those to enhance our security,” Rogers said. “They’ve been very generous with us in technology needs and safety needs. They’ve also provided grants for our program called The Leader in Me.”
St. Louis School
St. Louis School in Batesville will use funding from the grant to purchase reading kits to help younger students develop and improve reading skills.
“These kits are used in small groups with our kiddos that just need a little more foundational skills and structure in reading to help improve their overall academic performance,” St. Louis School Principal Patty Mauer said. “We had some of the kits here for the younger grades, but we were still trying to build upon that resource because we felt the kits we were planning to purchase were a great resource for us to have. Being able to continue to add to that and reach more students at different grade levels will only expand our educational reach and the services we can provide for more kids.”
Mauer is appreciative to the RSRF for providing grant funding. She said the foundation is a great asset to St. Louis School.
“They’re a great foundation in order for us to lean on and get some grant monies to help our school,” Mauer said. “Great appreciation for the possibilities provided through this grant for us to expand our education reach to children within our school building. It’s a great asset to have.”
Ripley County EMS
Ripley County EMS will purchase body armor to keep its workers safe in dangerous situations.
President of the Ripley County Commissioners Mark Horstman said the county’s EMS director approached the commissioners about purchasing the armor. The commissioners suggested applying for a grant.
“A lot of it comes down to tricky situations,” Horstman said. “We have EMS workers and paramedics showing up to scenes that can be hostile at some point. We are trying to do whatever we can to have the tools necessary for our staff to feel safe at all times.”
The Rising Sun Regional Foundation has provided funds to the county in the past to purchase items, such as equipment and mowers for its highway garage.
“In regards to the Rising Sun Regional Foundation, they’re instrumental in helping us be able to make purchases for our county and local community,” Horstman said. “They benefit our county tremendously by giving us grants to help school systems and nonprofits. They tend to help out Ripley County as well.”
Applications for the RSRF’s next grant cycle must be emailed to Jascia Redwine at risingsunregionlafoundation@gmail.com by 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15. Those interested may download applications from the RSRF website at www.rsrfonline.org. Hard copies of applications are no longer accepted.
According to a press release, the RSRF was established in 1994 by the City of Rising Sun. It is now funded by the Rising Star Casino & Resort, owned by Full House Resorts, Inc., which makes monthly contributions to the foundation based on a percentage of its Adjusted Gross Revenue.
The foundation has received more than $44 million in riverboat funds. At least 75 percent of riverboat funds have been granted back to the community.
