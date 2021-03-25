RISING SUN - The Rising Sun Regional Foundation (RSRF) awarded a total of $211,546 in 11 new grants in the first quarter of 2021. These grants included:
$26,698 to Rising Sun/Ohio County Community School Corporation toward the replacement of a tractor and projector/projector screen;
$5,000 to Jac-Cen-Del Community School Corporation for the expansion of its Biomedical Science curriculum;
$40,000 to the City of Rising Sun toward safety and security improvements at Heritage Hall;
$15,805 to Rising Sun-Ohio County Senior Citizens Housing toward the replacement of electric panels;
$4,893 to Ripley County Communications Center for the purchase of headset equipment;
$40,000 to Napoleon Volunteer Fire Company toward the purchase of a new fire truck;
$14,850 to Ohio County Rescue for the purchase of a chest compression system;
$10,000 to the Versailles Volunteer Fire Department toward the purchase of new helmets;
$36,600 to Otter Creek Township Fire Department for the purchase of first responder/medic supply bags, pagers, and radios;
$12,700 to Ripley County Humane Society toward the replacement of dog doors at the shelter; and
$5,000 to Batesville Area Arts Council toward a permanent support structure for its public art projects.
Grant applications for the next grants cycle are due by 4 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021. Applications can be downloaded from the RSRF website at www.rsrfonline.org, and must be emailed to Jascia Redwine at risingsunregionalfoundation@gmail.com. Please note that hard copies are no longer accepted.
The RSRF was created in 1994 by the City of Rising Sun, and is now funded by the Rising Star Casino & Resort, owned by Full House Resorts, Inc., which makes monthly contributions to the foundation based on a percentage of its Adjusted Gross Revenue. To date, the foundation has received more than $44 million in riverboat funds, of which at least 75 percent has been granted back to the community.
- Information provided
