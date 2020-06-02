The Rising Sun Regional Foundation awarded a total of $41,000 in scholarship grants to 41 graduating seniors. Each student received a $1,000 scholarship award.
Recipients included:
• Batesville Community School Corp. – Ciera Belter, Cadence Campbell, Makayla Gerdowsky, William Gutzwiller, Joseph Hartman, Elizabeth Heidlage, Alexander Hoffbauer and Macy Prickel
• Sunman-Dearborn Community School Corp. – Laura Barnhorst, Ethan Gindling, Kevin Huber, Kiara Huber, Daniel Ludwig, Destiny Robbins, Alyssa Thomas, Peyton Wilhelm and Breanna Williams
• Jac-Cen-Del Community School Corp. – Patrick Wagner
• Milan Community School Corp. – Talon Gobel and Thomas Wade
• Rising Sun/Ohio County Community School Corp. – James Boes, Nya Bovard, Emma Davis, McKenzie Ellegood, Emma Levi, Shelby Lillie, Trey Manifold, Kiera Mann and Kinsey Price
• South Dearborn Community School Corp. – Stacey Armah, Isaac Houze, Rachel Kittle, Savanna Lageman, Kerra Manor, Brooke Rohe and Jennifer Wullenweber
• South Ripley School Corp. – Megan Cutter, Aaron Greiwe, Breeanna Sides, Brooke Side, and Cennagen Snelling.
All graduating seniors who reside in Ohio and Ripley counties and the city of Aurora, the foundation’s southeastern Indiana grantmaking region, who have maintained a six-semester grade-point average of 2.75 or higher, and who plan to attend a post-secondary educational institution, were eligible to apply for these scholarships. Winners were drawn at random from the pool of applications that were submitted to the Rising Sun Regional Foundation with official transcripts, according to RSRF executive director Jascia Redwine.
The Rising Sun Regional Foundation is funded by the Rising Star Casino Resort, owned by Full House Resorts Inc., which makes monthly contributions to the foundation based on a percentage of its adjusted gross revenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.