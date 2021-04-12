OSGOOD — Jac-Cen-Del High School hosted its 10th annual Rube Goldberg Machine Contest Saturday morning in the school gym.
The annual event featured five teams from Ripley County: St. Louis Catholic School from Batesville, South Ripley Jr. High School from Versailles, Batesville Middle School, Batesville High School, and the Ripley County Engineering Academy from Osgood.
Reuben Garrett Lucius Goldberg, known best as Rube Goldberg, was an American cartoonist, sculptor, author, engineer, and inventor. Goldberg is best known for his popular cartoons depicting complicated gadgets performing simple tasks in indirect, convoluted ways, and there was plenty of that to keep those on hand Saturday entertained.
Paul Thole, a retired Jac-Cen-Del teacher, served as the day’s Master of Ceremonies. He’s also one of the people who helped establish the contest, and while speaking with the Daily News explained why.
“The advantages to students include learning about problem solving, finding different solutions and accepting other people’s solutions, and teamwork,” he said. “Many kids have told me that met their friends in my class because they learned how to work together. It’s a competition, but it’s a friendly competition. There are disagreements, but they are reasonable disagreements. It just creates a great atmosphere, and I love that. Many of those who have been involved have gone on to become engineers. ... It’s really just amazing what some of them have done, so it also lends itself to helping with job opportunities down the road, but it’s really about teamwork, problem solving, and learning to look at other ways of getting something done.”
Sponsors for Saturday’s contest include the Ripley County Community Foundation, Genesis: Pathways to Success, Great Plains Communications, The Friendship State Bank, Chozen Designs, and The Napoleon State Bank.
Final results from the contest will be shared in a future edition of the Daily News.
