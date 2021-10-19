GREENSBURG - The inaugural "Run for the Paws" 5K Run/Walk is Saturday, October 23, at the Greensburg/Decatur County Animal Shelter, 1635 W. Park Road.
The first local 5K to use the scenic countryside around the city park for a charitable run, the event kicks off at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.
With all proceeds going to assist in the care of the Shelter animals' daily needs and medical bills, Shelter Director Minde Myers is hoping for a good turnout.
"We'll have hamburgers and hotdogs afterwards and there will be games for kids as well," Meyers said.
Meyers is a tireless advocate for the Animal Shelter and admittedly spends too much time there, but such is the plight of a woman who insists on being the voice for the animals in the community whose needs might go unanswered were it not for her passionate heart and her "let's help them live their best lives" attitude.
Meyers started with the Shelter early last year and said the job involves more then she initially expected.
"The need isn't small, and it's so tough to combat fleas in the summer months," she said. "It seems like every stray that came in this summer was just covered in them. It's sad."
The Shelter has received donations of flea medications for the dogs, but the cats are another matter.
"It seems that every cat that comes in is eaten up in fleas, and you know they are miserable. There's nothing they can do to help to help themselves. It's just sad."
Meyers said sometimes she feels like all the staff gets done is clean and combat fleas, and so bleach and other cleaners are good gifting ideas for those who want to help.
"We always need bleach and laundry detergent. We don't care what kind, but liquid helps us more," she said. "Everything around here gets bleached - their dishes, the kennels they're in, the laundry - that's how we keep it at bay. Bleach and Knock-Out" (a flea medication), but they're still coming in, so we keep at it because I feel that my animals need a good place to live."
Currently, the Shelter is feeding 35 to 40 cats (three that are pregnant) and 19 dogs.
Fortunately, adoption numbers are good for the season, though older cats are often overlooked, according to Meyers.
She tells the story of one specific cat, one who was at the shelter for a long time.
"We were so happy for Mellow when she got adopted," Meyers said. "She had one eye, and she finally got her forever home, but before her new parents came in she hid. She didn't want to leave us."
For the Run for the Paws event, registration the day of is permissible, but late entrants are not guaranteed a shirt.
Registration is $35 for individuals and $45 for families. The first 30 registrants are guaranteed a shirt, but for those coming in later shirts will be available via a second order after the event. Their price is $20.
Entry forms for the event are available at the Shelter, and entry fees should be paid with a check made out to "Greensburg Decatur County Animal Shelter."
The Shelter can be reached at (812) 663-9081. Current business hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
