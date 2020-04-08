INDIANAPOLIS – Four-year-old children across rural Indiana now have an opportunity to prepare for school at no cost, thanks to funding from the state legislature.
Waterford UPSTART is an in-home, early education program that helps families without access to On My Way PreK or who can’t afford preschool in their area. Parents are given the tools they need to become their child’s first and most influential teacher, including a computer and internet access at no cost. The program provides positive parent-child interactions while delivering personalized, online instruction 15 minutes a day, 5 days a week. Parents are also given support through a personal coach and tips to continue engaging their children offline. On average, 92% of children who participate in Waterford UPSTART are ready for kindergarten—compared to a 65% average nationwide and 48% for low-income children.
In 2019, the Indiana General Assembly passed HB 1004, making Waterford UPSTART available to fill early education gaps across the state. Legislators wanted to make sure families without access to PreK were able to prepare for their first day of school.
After the first year, 195 4-year-olds saw overwhelming success. 86.57% of children on the program mastered foundational reading skills, excelling in phonics, comprehension, vocabulary, and language concepts.
To qualify, children must meet all of the following requirements:
•Household annual income not exceeding 127% of the federal poverty level
• Live in a qualifying rural code (Blue counties on the map)
• Have no access to “On My Way PreK”
• Use Waterford UPSTART software 30 minutes a day, five days a week.
Waterford.org
Waterford.org is an early education nonprofit with a mission to achieve universal literacy for children through equity, access, and parent empowerment. Waterford develops educational tools that guide students along adaptive, individualized learning paths toward fluent reading and lifelong learning. We empower parents as a child’s first teacher, and we support teachers in taking the right actions at the right time for their students. In total, Waterford.org serves more than 300,000 children every year through all of our programs, and that number is continually growing.
Waterford UPSTART
Waterford UPSTART helps four-year-old children prepare for school at home and at no cost. Children develop foundational reading and social-emotional skills, and parents are empowered to become their child’s first and most influential teachers. The children use adaptive software just 15 minutes a day, five days a week in the year before they start school. Waterford UPSTART also fuels family involvement in their child’s early education through parent coaches and fun educational activities parents can complete with their children offline. Waterford UPSTART has been rigorously tested and proven, earning the program a federal EIR grant and the title of a TED Audacious project.
Independent research shows the average Waterford UPSTART graduate enters kindergarten reading at nearly a first-grade level and maintains those gains through the fourth grade.
