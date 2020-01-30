CLARKSBURG — Local emergency response personnel were dispatched to a four-alarm structure fire Wednesday night in northeastern Decatur County.
According to information provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, the address of the home involved is 4956 E. CR 640 N. The property owners, according to Beacon, are Willard and Jeannetta Baker.
Clarksburg Community Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brad Speer said the structure was a total loss.
Speer said an individual was still inside the home when they arrived at the scene, and that person – who has not been identified by emergency response officials – was removed before the fire was extinguished.
“On arrival, the department found a mobile home with heavy fire and a report of a female still inside the home,” the fire department said in a statement. “After a brief search, the victim was located and removed from the home by firefighters and their care was turned over to the Decatur County EMS units on scene.”
Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire for more than four hours.
As of press time Thursday, the cause of the fire was still unknown.
An update regarding the status of the female transported to a hospital was unavailable.
The Clarksburg Community Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by the Greensburg Fire Department, the New Point Fire Department, Anderson Township Fire Department, Duke Energy, Indiana Fire Marshal investigators, Decatur County EMS, and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department.
