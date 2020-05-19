A new program has been established through the efforts of the Rush County COVID-19 Task Force, the Rush County Chamber of Commerce and the Rush County ECDC with a hope to boost revenue for locally owned businesses.
The program is called RUSH Back to Local Businesses.
A website has been created where individuals of the community can purchase gift cards from local businesses. A gift card valued at $30 can be purchased for $20, with financial sponsors covering the difference of the $10. So, all the revenue raised for the local business will go to that business.
To sign-up for the program, visit https://rushcountyecdc.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_a3N8zMgyZH0c4KN. Interested businesses need to fill out the registration for online by May 20.
According to a news release, in order to participate in the program, businesses need to do the following:
We ask that you help with the promotion of this campaign. Plug the program to your customers and followers on your social media platforms, tell them exactly what they can use that gift card for. The more you promote, the more you could stand to make. For example, if you promote this and get 100 gift cards sold to your place, that’s $3,000 to your business.
When the campaign concludes, a member of our team will make arrangements to exchange money collected during the campaign in return for the appropriate number of pre-paid cards or certificates from your establishment. Our team will then distribute these cards to each corresponding customer.
We plan to give you an update of your gift card count every day, and hopefully you can see a return on your investment in promoting this campaign. We have limited sponsorship money. Once that money is out, the promotion will end.
Our website will be processing all credit card transactions. The program will absorb all credit card fees. We will cut you a check after all gift card orders come in. We intend to pay you the week after the campaign ends.
In order to be part of this fundraising campaign, you must be an independently owned local business.
