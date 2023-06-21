RUSHVILLE – Daily News readers interested in entering the 2023 Bake-A-Rama being held in conjunction with this year’s Rush County Fair are welcome to submit their entries from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Root Building near the intersection of N. Sexton Street and Tony Stewart Drive.
This year’s theme is “Very Berry Delicious.” Each entry must contain a type of berry (berry must be in the name: strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, blackberry, gooseberry, etc.).
A grand prize of $50 will be awarded. Prizes for the reserve grand prize as well as first and second place entries in each class will also be given.
Any given individual may enter as many as three items in each class.
All products must be made by the contestant and must be accompanied by the recipe typed or printed on an 8 ½ x 11-inch sheet of paper. Do not include the contestant’s name with the recipe.
The classes are 1. One cake or four cupcakes; 2. Yeast Bread – One loaf or four rolls; 3. Four cookies; 4. One pie; 5. Quick Bread – One loaf or four muffins; 6. Miscellaneous: Cobblers, crunches, dumplings, etc. or any item using a mix. No paper liners are to be used on cupcakes or muffins. Mixes are allowed only in the miscellaneous category.
All entries become the property of the Bake-A-Rama Committee and will be sold at approximately 2 p.m., following judging.
The winner will be posted and a portion of each item will be on display during the fair.
The contest is open to any resident of Rush County or member of Rush County Extension Homemakers Clubs.
Bake-A-Rama is sponsored by the Rush County Extension Homemakers and is supported by Souder Farms, Save-A-Lot and the Rushville Pharmacy.
For more information, call the Rush County Extension Office at 932-5974 or visit their website at www.extension.purdue.edu/rush.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.