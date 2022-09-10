RUSHVILLE – The Rush County Chamber of Commerce and Bicentennial Committee are excited to announce that the bicentennial parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, September 17.
The Committee firmly believes that this parade will be the most exciting celebration the community has seen in years!
All individuals and businesses are invited to participate in this parade free of charge as the community celebrates 200 years of Rush County’s past, present and future.
The theme for the parade is “My Town” to match the final bicentennial concert later that night.
The Bicentennial Committee is excited to see floats that encapsulate the history and heritage of Rush County’s past 200 years. Organizers are looking for entries of all kinds: Individuals, families, businesses, organizations, churches, and schools.
The parade will be filmed and photographed. This film will be used as a “time capsule” for future generations to see how Rush County celebrated its bicentennial.
The lineup for the parade will start at 8:30 a.m. in the gravel parking lot just west of Hinshaw Field (at 11th and Sexton). Pre-registration is not required to be in the parade. The parade will promptly start at 10 a.m. and will head toward 11th and Main, ending in downtown Rushville.
The Chamber of Commerce and the mayor will both be giving out awards to their favorite floats. Mayor Pavey will present a “Mayor’s Choice” award while the Chamber of Commerce will present awards in the following categories: History, patriotism, and creativity.
The Chamber of Commerce will present $200 to each winner in honor of the bicentennial.
Anyone with questions about parade plans may contact Chamber director Sandy Fussner at rushcountychamber@gmail.com or (765) 932–2880.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.