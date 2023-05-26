RUSHVILLE - Children from Rush County and the surrounding area are invited to the Boys & Girls Club of Rush County Summer Camp.
This camp is designed for children 5 years old and up and is scheduled to run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 30 to July 28. And, it's affordable at only $45 per week, which includes admission to the camp as well as breakfast and lunch each day camp is in session!
Options include fun and games with friends, art and art-related education for budding young artists, a focus on sports and fitness, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Technology) related activities, and an opportunity to develop leadership skills.
In addition, those attending camp will enjoy swimming on "Water Wednesdays" with qualified and highly trained staff.
"We are very excited about the programming we can bring to our youth this summer," Unit Director Jason Woods said. "Everything from wacky-water days to science experiments through our STEM program, we've worked hard to ensure that our youth don't just have fun, but continue to broaden their horizons and push the limitations of their imagination."
Program Director Mattie Tucker added, "Our summer camp is not only a branch of our after-school programming in the sense that we provide a high quality opportunity for our members to grow their leadership and academic skills with STEM activities such as coding and chemistry and math and reading tutoring sessions, but a chance for the club to enable youth to grow and have fun in a safe, positive environment throughout their summer break."
As previously stated, this summer camp starts Friday, May 30, so parents of children who would enjoy and benefit from this fun and creative opportunity are encouraged to register as soon as possible at www.bgcrush.com.
The Boys & Girls Club of Rush County is located at 1590 N. Sexton Street, Rushville.
Call (765) 932-2765 with questions.
