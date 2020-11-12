RUSHVILLE - Duke Energy Indiana has awarded $3,000 to Rush County Community Assistance(RCCA).
The grant will fund for food relief for low-income residents in Rush County.
“A crisis like this can hit those with low incomes the hardest, and there are community groups like RCCA on the frontlines of the COVID-19 emergency, helping with critical needs such as food,” said Chip Orben, Government and Community Relations Manager. “We are grateful for their efforts and want to do what we can to support them.”
“The funds are greatly appreciated and could not have come at a better time. The $3,000 will be used to purchase food for our annual distribution of Christmas bags. The Christmas bag will be filled with food that families can use to prepare a nice meal during the holidays”, said RCCA's Darilyn Bedel.
The food pantry has remained open during this pandemic. It is located at 109 E. Third Street, Rushville. Hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the fourth Monday of every month.
About Duke Energy Indiana
Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,600 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 840,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana’s largest electric supplier.
The company’s philanthropic arm, the Duke Energy Foundation, is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. The foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work.The foundation contributed more than $2 million last year in charitable gifts in Indiana.
