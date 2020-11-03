RUSHVILLE — Unofficial results for Tuesday’s General Election have been released by the Rush County Clerk’s office. The following reflects only Rush County numbers.
POTUS
Decatur County voters had three options when casting a ballot for the office of President of the United States.
Republican incumbent Donald J. Trump received 6,035 votes (76%). Democrat challenger Joseph Biden got 1,754 votes (22.09%), and Libertarian challenger Jo Jorgensen received 143 votes (1.8%).
Governor
Incumbent Republican Eric Holcomb was challenged by Democrat Woodrow Myers and Libertarian Donald G. Rainwater.
Holcomb got 4,949 votes (62.8%) to Myers’ 1,215 (15.52%) and Rainwater’s 1,716 (21.78%).
A.G.
In the race for Indiana Attorney General, Republican Todd Rokita and Democrat Jonathan Weinzapfel were the two choices.
Rokita received 5,762 votes (75.49%) and Weinzapfel got 1,871 (24.51%).
U.S. Rep. (6)
Incumbent Republican Greg Pence was challenged by Democrat Jeannine Lee Lake and Libertarian Tom Ferkinhoff for the office of U.S. Representative in District 6.
Pence received 5,906 votes (75.43%). Lake got 1,662 (21.23%), and Ferkinhoff had 261 (3.33%).
State Senate (42)
Republican incumbent Jean Leising ran unopposed for the State Senate seat in District 42. Her Rush County vote total was 6,569.
State Rep. (54)
Republican incumbent Thomas E. (Tom) Saunders ran unopposed for State Representative in District 54. His Rush County vote total was 4,037.
State Rep. (55)
Republican incumbent Cindy Meyer Ziemke ran unopposed for State Representative in District 55. Her Rush County vote total was 2,331.
Judge Rush Superior Court
Republican incumbent Brian D. Hill ran unopposed. His vote total was 6,793.
Rush County Clerk
Republican Angie Buckley was unopposed for this office. She received 6,697 votes.
Rush County Auditor
Tammy A. Justice ran unopposed. She received 6,708 votes.
Rush County Treasurer
Republican Jodi Harr was unopposed. She got 6,670 votes.
Rush County Coroner
Republican Brenda J. McMahan ran unopposed. She got 6,716 votes.
Rush County Surveyor
Republican incumbent Marvin L. Rees was unopposed. He received 6,576 votes.
Rush County Commissioner (Middle)
Republican Ron Jarman ran unopposed. He received 6,527 votes.
Rush County Commissioner (Southern)
Republican incumbent Mark Bacon was unopposed. He received 6,282 votes.
Rush County Council (At-Large)
Voters were asked to pick three from a field of three.
Kyle Gardner was the top vote-getter with 4,608 (34.63%). Dennis Corn was second with 4,256 (32.69%), and Charlie Smith was third with 4,254 (32.68%).
Rush County School Board (4)
Tammy J. Jackman was unopposed. She received 4,110 votes.
Rush County School Board (6)
Steve R. Sickbert was unopposed. He got 4,394 votes.
Rush County School Board (7)
Ronald L. Lienemann was unopposed. He got 3,664 votes.
Charles A. Beard School Board
Melissa Toth (559 votes and Graham Trotter (569 votes) were unopposed for the Greensboro and Ripley seats, respectively.
In the Wayne District, Gerald W. Leonard and John E. Swartz were the candidates. Leonard won with 525 votes (56.03%). John E. Swartz tallied 412 votes (43.97%).
