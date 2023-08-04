RUSHVILLE - The Rush County Purdue Cooperative Extension Office is looking for a part-time administrative assistant.
According to local office Director Carly Holland, the successful applicant will facilitate all tasks in the front office of the Rush County Cooperative Extension Service including performing any clerical duties for the Extension educators and program staff, answering the telephone, responding to visitors/inquiries, providing information and assistance, answering questions, taking messages, and serving clientele directly.
Other duties and responsibilities include record keeping, accepting and making payments, sending invoices, and adhering to the Extension Fiscal Guidelines.
"They must have basic tech skills including the ability to use Microsoft Word and Excel, Google Drive, Canva, and various other websites," Holland said. "They will utilize Extension clientele databases including 4-H Online, Fair Entry and Salesforce, post information on the office website and Facebook accounts, prepare and submit news releases for radio, newspapers and the general public, and prepare brochures, fliers, various mailings, registration forms, handouts, and other program material preparation as needed."
The new hire will also assist in supervising summer intern positions including establishing work goals and ensuring proper completion of tasks and policies, perform duties of co-workers in their absence or as needed, assist in facilitation of the Rush County Fair, and perform a variety of duties for Extension programming.
The position is for up to 29 hours per week, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a salary of up to $17 per hour.
Qualified applicants should submit a resumè with references and a cover letter to: Carly Holland, County Extension Director, Purdue Extension – Rush County, Room 103, Courthouse, 101 E 2nd Street, Rushville, IN 46173. Resumès may also be submitted to hollan40@purdue.edu.
The deadline to apply is noon Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.
