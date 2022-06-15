RUSHVILLE - Bake-A-Rama 2022 will be held in conjunction with the Open Class Home Economics exhibits at the Rush County Fair.
The theme this year is “Decadent Treats.” Each entry must contain two or more of chocolate, caramel, and nuts.
A grand prize of $50 will be awarded. Prizes for the reserve grand prize, as well as first and second place entries in each class will also be given.
Individuals may enter three items in each class.
All products must be made by the contestant and must be accompanied by the recipe typed or printed on an 8 ½ x 11-inch sheet of paper.
Please do not include contestant's name with the recipe.
Mixes are allowed only in the miscellaneous category.
Entries will be accepted from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at the Root Building.
The classes are:
1. One cake or four cupcakes;
2. Yeast Bread – One loaf or four rolls;
3. Four cookies;
4. One pie;
5. Quick Bread – One loaf or four muffins; and,
6. Miscellaneous: Cobblers, crunches, dumplings, etc. or any item using a mix. No paper liners are to be used on cupcakes or muffins.
All entries become the property of the Bake-A-Rama Committee and will be sold at approximately 2 p.m., following judging.
The winner will be posted and a portion of each item will be on display during the fair.
The contest is open to any resident of Rush county or member of Rush County Extension Homemakers Clubs.
Bake-A-Rama is sponsored by the Rush County Extension Homemakers and is supported by Souder Farms, Save-A-Lot, and the Rushville Pharmacy.
For more information call the Rush County Extension Office at 932-5974 or visit their website at www.extension.purdue.edu/rush.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.