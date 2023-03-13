RUSHVILLE – Efforts to breathe some new life into the Rush County Humane Society continue and have seen some positive results in recent weeks.
The RCHuS will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the Rushville Animal Shelter, 650 VanSickle Street.
Among other things, a new board of directors will be seated.
“We have had several people interested in the president’s, treasurer’s and six board positions,” Dr. Fred Philips of the Animal Hospital of Rushville said. “We are still missing interest in the vice-president and secretary’s position.”
Dr. Philips said the plan is to have interested members introduce themselves and then those who are present will be asked to write-in on a ballot their choice for the organization’s officers. At the end of the meeting, the new board will take over.
“If you are interested in helping to direct the future of the Rush County Humane Society, you need to attend this meeting,” Dr. Philips said.
As was previously reported in the Daily News, the three active members who have kept the RCHuS up and running for the past 25 years are “aging out” and will soon be stepping down.
Dr. Philips has stated that without an infusion of new people willing to volunteer their time on behalf of the welfare of animals in Rush County the organization is in danger of ceasing operations.
For more information, call Fred Philips, DVM, at 765-932-5926.
