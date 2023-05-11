RUSHVILLE - Rush County is what is known as a childcare desert. With only one church and a few home providers offering childcare, there simply aren’t enough openings to serve the needs of local families.
The REC Center project, coming to Rush County in the second half of 2024 in the former Walmart building on the north side of town, will help fill this gap with a childcare center.
Plans call for it to have the capacity to serve up to 76 children, ages infant through five years.
This state-of-the-art community center will also contain a fitness facility, indoor pool, gathering spaces and new homes to the Rushville Public Library, food pantry, Senior Center, and other government and social services agencies.
The Rush County Community Foundation is seeking an experienced, high-quality provider to operate the new childcare center. Those interested are invited to submit a proposal by June 16, 2023.
Requirements, full details, and contact information for questions and submissions can be found at rushcountyfoundation.org/rfp.
