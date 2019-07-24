Rush Co. 'steam show' coming soon

RUSH COUNTY – The 71st annual Pioneer Engineers Steam Engine Show and Reunion will be held Aug. 1, 2, 3, and 4 at Caldwell Pioneer Acres, located roughly three miles southwest of Rushville.
The site is easily accessible from Ind. 3 and is roughly one mile west of the state highway. There's a large sign to help visitors find their way.
Featured at this years’ event will be Case steam engines and tractors.
Four day passes are available at the gate for $10 with single day passes priced at $5; children under the age of 12 are admitted free of charge.
Camp sites for the duration of the annual event are available by contacting B.J. Bischoff at miniadvance38@yahoo.com.
Daily activities will include a parade of tractors, working line-shaft machine shop, woodworking shop, sawmilling, various field events, threshing, stone crushing, broom making, and a working blacksmith shop.
A large flea market will again be a part of the show with a number of local clubs and organizations on hand manning various booths offering a variety of wares. The Knights of Columbus kitchen will be open and provide meals throughout the event, and several other food vendors are expected.
The show started with a group of area farmers who were interested in steam engines. Since that humble beginning in 1948, the event has grown and evolved considerably.
Organizers anticipate more than 25 large steam engines and their operators will be in attendance this year as well as 300-plus tractors and a variety of large and small steam and gas powered engines.
