RUSHVILLE - Anyone who has attended a Rush County veterans service of some kind during the last 30 years or so has almost certainly seen SgtMaj Robert Brown (USMC, retired) there. In fact, there's a good chance Brown was the featured speaker.
Brown is now the subject of a new book titled "Marine In Three Wars" written by former Rushville Consolidated High School teacher Jim Darnell.
The book is a casual narrative spanning the 24-year career of SgtMaj Brown.
It's available at Mocha Moose Antiques & Coffee Shop, 245 N. Main Street, Rushville, for $20.
About SgtMaj Brown
Born July 7, 1927, in Rushville, SgtMaj Brown attended school in Milroy, New Salem and Rushville. Prior to graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on March 11, 1945.
His first military deployment was to Nagasaki, Japan, shortly after the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb there. He later served in China and as a Drill Instructor on Paris Island, South Carolina.
He deactivated and went to reserve status in 1949 and 1950, living in Connersville and working as a mechanic.
He was reactivated in 1950 and deployed to Korea where he was involved in a good deal of hostile action including the battle at Chosin Reservoir and at “Horseshoe Hill.”
He was shot through the hip on April 24, 1951, treated at a mobile field hospital, and eventually returned to the U.S.
He returned to reserve status in May 1951.
In August 1952 he re-enlisted and served at a variety of locales including Japan.
He returned to reserve status in 1967, and in 1968 returned to active duty. He served with the 1st Marine Division in Vietnam where he ran supply headquarters and maintenance facilities, supervising more than 3,000 Marines.
His officially retired from the military on April 1, 1969, after 24 years of military service.
Following retirement, SgtMaj Brown lived in Pennsylvania until October 1991 when he returned to Rush County to live on five acres of his grandfather’s old farm.
