RUSHVILLE – Here are the Rush County results from Tuesday’s 2022 general election broken.
U.S. Senator
(R) Todd Young received 3,586 votes (73.73%), (D) Thomas M. McDermott Jr. received 965 (19.84%), and (L) James M. Sceniak received 311 (.04%).
Sec’t of State
(R) Diego Morales received 3,111 votes (64.56%), (D) Destiny Wells 1,164 (24.15%), and (L) Jeffrey Maurer 544 (11.29%).
Auditor of State
(R) Tera K Lutz got 3,709 votes (76.98%), (D) Zenai Brooks 879 (18.24%), and (L) John Andrew Schick 230 (4.77%).
Treasurer of State
(R) Daniel Elliott had 3,816 votes (79.27%) and (D) Jessica McClellan 998 (20.73%).
U.S. Rep District 6
(R) Greg Pence received 3,822 votes (79.16%) and (D) Cynthia (Cinde) Wirth 1,001 (20.73%).
State Rep. District 54
(R) Cory Criswell had 3,738 votes (78.94%) and (D) Nan Polk had 997 (21.06%).
State Rep. District 55
(R) Lindsay Patterson: 93 votes.
Prosecutor
(R) Philip J. Caviness: 4,107 votes.
County Recorder
(R) Debbie Richardson: 4,215 votes.
Sheriff
(R) Allan C. Rice: 4,191 votes.
County Assessor
(R) Mary Ann Bridges: 4,288 votes.
County Commissioner North District
(R) Kenny Aulbach: 4,211 votes.
County Council 1
(R) Amy Grocox: 1,187 votes.
County Council 2
(R) Carl Harcourt: 1,131 votes.
County Council 3
Scott D. Barnes: 1,058 votes.
County Council 4
(R) Janet D. Kile: 837 votes.
Walker Twp Board
Voters were asked to vote for three and there was a tie for third place. The results were: (R) Jerri L. Cadwallader (194), (R) Richard R. Napier (117), (R) Eric Wagoner (200), and (D) Donna L. Webster (117).
Rush Co School Board 2
Angela Kuhn recieved 2,819 votes (77.38%) compared to Melissa Meltzer's 824 (22.62%).
The remainder of Rush County's results were uncontested and will be posted Wednesday morning.
Voter turnout in Rush County was 43.53%%, the result of 4,961 ballots cast from a possible 11,398 registered voters.
There were 1,662 straight-ticket Republican ballots cast and 219 straight-ticket Democrat ballots.
These vote totals are preliminary and have not been certified by the Rush County Election Board.
