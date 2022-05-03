RUSHVILLE – Results are in from Tuesday’s Primary Election in Rush County.
Following are uncertified results for each of the races involved. These numbers reflect only those votes cast in Rush County.
U.S. Senator
Thomas M. McDermott Jr. (D) received 145 votes and incumbent Todd Young (R) received 1,735 votes.
U.S. Rep. District 6
Democrats George Thomas Holland received 52 votes (33.3%) and Cynthia (Cinde) Wirth received 104 votes (66.6%).
Republicans James Dean Alspach received 447 votes (21.7%) and incumbent Greg Pence received 1,606 votes (78.2%).
State Rep. 54
Republicans Heather Carie got 146 votes (6.7%), Cory Criswell 554 votes (25.4%), Nansi Custer 434 votes (19.9%), Joshua D. Gillmore 101 votes (4.6%), Melissa Meltzer 565 votes (25.9%), Betsy Mills 197 votes (9%), Bobbi Plummer 153 votes (7%), and Gayla Taylor received 29 votes (1.3%).
Democrat Nan Polk got 141 votes (XX%).
State Rep. 55
Republicans John R. Moton got 3 votes (8.1%), Lindsay Patterson 18 votes (48.6%), Curtis M. Ward 8 votes (21.6%), and David Welsh 8 votes (21.6%).
Prosecutor
Republican Phil Caviness received 1,764 votes.
Recorder
Republicans Rebecca J. Messer Garner received 988 votes (46.3%) and Debbie Richardson got 1,144 votes (53.6%).
Sheriff
Incumbent Republican Allan C. Rice received 1,878 votes.
Assessor
Incumbent Republican Mary Ann Bridges got 1,950 votes.
Commissioner North
Republicans Linda K. Ashwill received 396 votes (18.6%), Kenny Aulbach 1,149 votes (54.1%) and Krissi Williams 579 votes (27.2%).
County Council (1)
Republican Amy Grocox got 535 votes.
County Council (2)
Republicans Carl Harcourt received 361 votes (65.1%) and Adam Schock 193 votes (34.8%).
County Council (3)
Republican Scott D. Barnes got 511 votes.
County Council (4)
Republican Janet D. Kile received 356 votes.
Orange Twp. Trustee
Republican William Degelow got 57 votes (49.5%) and Barbara L. Richey got 58 votes (50.4%).
All other township trustee races were unopposed.
Rushville Twp. Board
Voters were asked to pick three of the five persons running. Republicans Mary Ann Beard got 631 votes, Mike Lafuse 218, Ashley Niedenthal 495, Jason Scheiderer 225, and Paul Sutton 450.
All other Township Advisory Board races featured three or fewer candidates.
Those elected in Tuesday’s Primary Election are their political party’s nominees and will advance to the fall General Election.
