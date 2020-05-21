Purdue University announced the guidelines for hosting face-to-face July events. These will include the upcoming county fairs across the state.
After taking a look at the new guidelines and considering the feasibility of the requirements, Purdue Extension Rush County and the Rush County 4-H Council made the decision to hold the 2020 Rush County 4-H Fair event virtually.
“The 4-H council, volunteers and extension staff have put a lot of thought and effort into doing what is best for our kids. Exhibiting is just a small portion of the value of 4-H, but it is visible and fun. A virtual fair won’t be the same, but with positive community support it can be a valuable and meaningful experience,” Gracie Marlatt of Purdue Extension Rush County (retired) said.
The decision to go to a virtual format was based on not being able to meet the requirements presented to the council. The council felt any in-person fair event would be an irresponsible risk to 4-H members, families and volunteers. Being a virtual experience, the 4-H members will still be showcased and celebrated for all the hard work they have put in throughout the year.
A complete fact sheet is available online at the Purdue Extension Rush County Facebook page.
Rush County 20-20 Virtual Fair Information
All scheduled dates are tentative and subject to change. Details and instructions for all project submissions are being finalized and will be sent out to all members and posted on the website.
- Youth members in all projects may complete for the year by submitting a completed Record Sheet to the Extension Office by July 5. You do not have to exhibit a project in order to complete.
- Youth members in all animal projects will be exhibiting virtually through video submissions which will be judged and showcased online.
- Building projects members will turn projects in at the Community Building for closed judging, which will then be exhibited virtually.
- Tractor project members will be able to submit a poster or video submission for virtual display. Details are being finalized for driving competition.
- Fashion Revue project members will be able to submit a video for submission.
- There is a hub of 4-H resources on the Purdue Extension Rush County website (purdue.edu/rush).
Tentative 2020 Rush County Virtual Fair Schedule
- July 5: Submission and organization of all building projects
- July 6-8: Closed judging and photographing of all building projects
- July 9-10: Project pickup for all projects
- July 12-18: Recording of all projects and creation of virtual showcases
- July 19-25: Virtual fair showcases and senior showcase released to the public
