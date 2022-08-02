RUSHVILLE – The City of Rushville, Rushville Public Library, and the Rush County Historical Society are excited to announce that Bicentennial books will be available for pre-order beginning Aug. 2.
“The creation and printing of the bicentennial books has been a project long in the making,” Rushville Public Library Executive Director Nicole Kirchoff said. “From the City of Rushville Interns to the Historical Society, a handful of people have poured hours into ensuring this book encapsulates the past 200 years of Rush County history.”
With the project beginning in early 2021, Reflections of Rush County is a 128-page book that contains the history of Rush County from inception to present. Broken down into five sections (Rush County Historical Events, People and More, Then and Now, Rush County Timeline, Scenes from Rush County), the book contains both well-known and obscure Rush County history. From Knowles Shaw to the Kennedy Covered Bridge to Toots the Cow, the Bicentennial book is a complete history of Rush County.
“This bicentennial book will be a timeless memento to the history and heritage of Rush County and the past 200 years,” Lexey Yager, 2021 City of Rushville Intern and contributor to the book, noted.
The Rushville Public Library will be leading the pre-order and sale of the bicentennial Book. The cost of the book is $40 plus tax payable to the Rushville Public Library. To pre-order a book, come into the library at 130 W. Third Street to place your order. If you would like to pre-order the book online, visit the Rush County Bicentennial website and download, fill out, and send in the pre-order form with the payment.
Books will be available for preorder from Aug. 2 to Aug. 23. Pre-ordered books can be picked up at the library beginning Aug. 29. All proceeds from the book will benefit the library and Rush County Historical Society.
Reflections of Rush County was written and made possible by Kevin Harr; Tracy Winters, publisher; Brian Sheehan, Special Projects Director; and Lexey Yager, Nicholas Neuman, Nick Lawler, and Riley Sheehan, City of Rushville Interns. Please direct all questions concerning the bicentennial book to Nicole Kirchoff at (765) 932-3496.
Information provided
