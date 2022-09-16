RUSHVILLE – The Rush County bicentennial books have arrived and are available for purchase at the Rushville Public Library.
Reflections of Rush County is a 128-page book that contains the history of Rush County from its creation in 1822 to present-day 2022.
Broken down into five sections (Rush County Historical Events, People and More, Then and Now, Rush County Timeline, Scenes from Rush County), the book contains both well-known and obscure Rush County history.
The cost of the book is $40 plus tax payable to the Rushville Public Library. To purchase a book, visit the library at 130 W. Third Street or call at (765) 932-3496.
All proceeds from the book will benefit the library and Rush County Historical Society.
Only 550 copies of the bicentennial book were printed. Initial sales have been good cut there are still copies available for purchase. It is anticipated that these books will sell out quickly, so get yours while you still can!
Please direct all questions about the sale and purchase of the bicentennial books to the Rushville Public Library.
