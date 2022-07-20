RUSHVILLE –The City of Rushville and the Rush County Bicentennial Committee is excited to announce a new series of bicentennial events called “Celebration Saturdays.”
Starting Saturday, August 13, the Princess Theater will be filled with music and dancing as Howl2Go of Chicago travels to Rush County for a night of fun!
“Rush County’s bicentennial is a time to celebrate, and these upcoming Saturday events will do just that,“ City Intern and Bicentennial Committee member Nicholas Neuman said. “We will welcome over 150 people into the halls of the Princess Theater for fellowship, food and music. It is something to get excited about.”
All Celebration Saturday events will start at 7 p.m. in the Princess Theater and will last between two to three hours. Only 170 tickets will be available for each weekend.
Regular concessions will be provided by the Princess Theater for a reduced price and beer and wine will be available for purchase.
Mark your calendars for these upcoming bicentennial events!
What's Planned
August 13 – Howl2Go (Sponsored by St. Patrick’s Day Committee): Watch and listen as the famous dueling pianos grace the halls of the Princess Theater. This 3-hour live performance is sure to have you dancing in your seat. The pianists encourage song requests as they pride themselves on playing high energy, fun music that has something for everyone. Tickets are available for purchase for $15 at the City Center.
August 20 – Duhlahan (Sponsored by Arts Midwest): Dulahan’s music is a unique blend of creative songwriting and musical energy that draws on both contemporary and traditional Celtic music but also contains subtle hints of a Roots/Americana feel as well. While free, this is still a ticketed event. Tickets can be picked up from the City Center.
September 24 – Rushville Comedy Club (Sponsored by Elevate Entertainment & Events, LLC and Larry Mull): Watch and laugh as Jake Smith, a Rushville native, and his cohort of comedians take center stage at the Princess Theater. With six comedians traveling to Rush County, it is sure to be a night of laughter and fun. This event is strictly 18+. Tickets are available for purchase for $10 at the City Center.
Tickets for the events can be purchased from Carla Sharp at the main desk in the City Center or by calling (765) 932–3735.
Follow the City of Rushville and the Rush County Bicentennial Facebook for updates on these events.
Questions about these events may be directed to Brian Sheehan, Bicentennial Committee Chairman, at the City Center.
