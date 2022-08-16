RUSHVILLE — In the past week, the Princess Theater at 330 N. Main Street has seen more than 250 people enter its doors as Rush County continues to celebrate its bicentennial.
During Throwback Thursday on Thursday, August 11, Heart of Rushville President Joe Rathz beat out local attorney Julie Newhouse and Rush County ECDC Director John McCane in the most recent episode of Rush County Trivia.
The next Throwback Thursday event is the showing of the 2019 WIPB “Now Entering Rushville” film, which is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, August 18, at the Princess.
The most recent Celebration Saturday event on Saturday, August 13, featured a fun-filled appearance by Howl2Go sponsored by the St. Patrick’s Day Committee
This piano and drum attraction filled the Princess Theater with music and energy. In the three hours they were on stage, attendees sang along as Howl2Go presented songs requested by the audience.
The next Celebration Saturday event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, August 20, and will feature Dulahan, a Celtic-American band.
This event is free; however, tickets are required. Tickets are available for pickup from Carla Sharp at the City Center, 330 N. Main Street.
Throwback Thursday and Celebration Saturday events are a series of continuing celebrations surrounding Rush County’s bicentennial.
Be sure to mark your calendars for Saturday, September 17, the culminating bicentennial celebration. Watch the Daily News for additional details as the event gets closer.
