RUSHVILLE — The Rush County Historical Society is celebrating Rush County’s bicentennial with a commemorative Nine Patch Quilt.
The quilt consists of 70 blocks pieced by members and friends of the society. Several blocks tell the story of family histories and organizations in Rush County, while others are in memory of those who have lived and served within the county.
The first known Nine Patch Quilts were made at the beginning of the 19th century. The Nine Patch is a popular pattern used by pioneer women. The earliest homesteaders had neither time nor fabric to spare. Most of the quilts they made were utility quilts, quickly sewn together for warmth. Many girls learned to sew making this quilt for its ease of piecing.
In the 1850s, Nine Patch block quilts were also used as a pastime to keep youngsters entertained. The Nine Patch Quilt block pattern was used during the Civil War because of the need to conserve fabric in the North. Quilters of this era could collect tiny pieces from leftover materials or in some cases old clothing. Some believe that other quilt block patterns of the Civil War became important signs of information for the Underground Railroad.
Through the years, quilts have become documents of history. They are the products of their society, influenced by the culture, and the environment of the people who made them. The history of America can be seen in the history of quilts. Stitched into these quilts is the rich heritage of thrifty, self-sufficient women who helped homestead the land, the history of families sewn into quilts one patch or one stitch at a time, and the legacy of the art of quilting, passed on from generation to generation.
And now years later, the story continues with the Rush County Historical Society Bicentennial Quilt.
The Bicentennial Quilt will be on display at the at the Rush County Fair June 25 to July 1 (Rush County Historical Society Booth) in the RushShelby Energy Community Building.
