RUSHVILLE – Rush County Bicentennial events are in full swing. The Bicentennial Committee is excited to be putting on numerous events that celebrate the past 200 years of Rush County history.
From Throwback Thursdays to Celebration Saturdays, the events pay homage to all that Rush County has accomplished and will continue to do. Below is for more information about the upcoming events.
Throwback Thursdays – With more than 180 total attendees at the last two Throwback Thursday events, members of the Rush County Bicentennial committee is beyond excited for the potential of the program. All the historic film showings are entirely free to attend and begin at 7 p.m. in the Princess Theater.
Door prizes and giveaways are offered at all events. The remaining Throwback Thursday events and their topics are as follows: Aug. 4, 1960’s “This is Your City” Film; Aug. 11, Rush County Trivia Night; Aug. 18, Now Entering Rushville Film; Aug. 25, Louis the Greek Film; Sept. 1, Kennedy Covered Bridge Film; and Sept. 8, 1976 Lions State Finals Film.
The 1960’s “This is Your City” film is a videoed tour of downtown Rushville featuring people and places with some 60’s music to accompany it.
Celebration Saturdays – Celebration Saturday events are meant to be a carefree, open celebration of Rush County and the bicentennial. Through the generous support of multiple sponsors, the City of Rushville and Bicentennial Committee has planned three upcoming events focused upon music and entertainment.
Celebration Saturday dates and events are as follows: Aug. 13, Howl2Go, $15; Aug. 20, Duhlahan, Free; and Sept. 24, Rush County Comedy Show, $10. Tickets can be purchased from Carla Sharp at the front desk of the City Center or by calling (765) 932-3735.
Bicentennial celebration – Sept. 17 will serve as the culminating bicentennial celebration. Paired with Willkie Days and RushFest, Rush County will be alive with the 5 in 50 Bike Ride and the street festival. Bicentennial celebrations will continue with the parade, beginning at 10 a.m. and the final bicentennial concert with Eddie Montgomery and Molly Hatchet. The concert begins at 7 p.m. More information will be made available within the next few weeks.
Merchandise – Rush County Bicentennial merchandise is still available for purchase at both the City Center and Rushville Pharmacy. Bicentennial coloring books are available for purchase for $10, bicentennial T-shirts $15 and bicentennial cookbooks $20. The Rush County Bicentennial history book will be made available soon. Profits from these items go directly back into bicentennial events and programming.
To stay up to date on bicentennial events coming up, follow the Rush County Bicentennial page on Facebook. For questions concerning bicentennial events and merchandise, contact Bicentennial Committee Chairman Brian Sheehan at (765) 932-3735.
-Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.