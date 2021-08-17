RUSHVILLE – Big band lovers mark you calendar for 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22. The Rush County Big Band will be performing at that day and time at Robert’s Park in Connersville.
The Rush County Big Band is a 16-member band comprised of former and current educators and accomplished musicians from central Indiana.
The band has performed for the Navy Submarine Veterans of Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Wisconsin. They helped celebrate the opening of the Moscow Covered Bridge, performed at the Richmond Alumni Platinum Prom for several years, the “Shelby Co. Remembers A WW2 Living History” celebration, the Connersville USO show, the 2021, 4th of July Parade in Rushville and the Richmond Veterans Memorial Park.
Performing for more than 30 years as a community band, the Big Band sound developed over the years as a favorite for wedding, anniversaries and reunions. Under the supervision of Jim Sterrett, the Rush County Big Band entertains with music we all know and love.
On Aug. 22, bring a lawn chair and sit in the pavilion, rain or shine.
