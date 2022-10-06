RUSHVILLE — On September 24, the Princess Theater welcomed six comedians and 156 guests through its doors for the final Rush County Bicentennial event.
The comedy show was well received with laughter filling the Princess Theater the entire evening.
The Rush County Comedy show was the final Bicentennial Celebration Saturday event.
In the first-ever show of its kinds, comedians Jake Smith, Brent Terhune, Dyke Michaels, Dustin Burkert, Shannon Rostin, and Conor Delehanty took center stage in front of a packed audience.
Rushville’s own Jake Smith acted as the host of the event with Brent Terhun serving as the headliner of the night.
The event was sponsored and made possible by Larry Mull and Elevate Entertainment & Events, LLC. Beverages were provided by BarMaids.
“The Rush County Comedy Show marks a new beginning for events and programming in the City Center and Princess Theater through its creative use of the space and facilities,” Mayor Mike Pavey said. “Since its restoration, we have aimed to host events like this in the Princess Theater. It was refreshing to see our goal become a reality.”
While bicentennial events may be coming to a close, programming is still ongoing.
As the Christmas season approaches, commemorative bicentennial prints and ornaments will be made available for purchase.
For questions concerning the bicentennial celebrations, contact Brian Sheehan, Bicentennial Committee Chairman, at (765) 932 – 3735.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.