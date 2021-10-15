RUSHVILLE - All boys and girls in grades K-3 can apply to become Prince or Princess during Christmas on Main to be held Nov. 19.
Deadline for application is Oct. 29. No late entries. Mail entries to the Rushville Food Pantry, 109 East 3rd Street, Rushville, Indiana 46173.
RULES
- Each child is responsible for finding a sponsor or sponsors (multiple sponsors allowed).
- The sponsor is the collector for their child, keeping all donated items at their location between Nov. 1 and Nov. 16.
- Invite your friends to bring canned goods to your location.
- Pantry volunteers will gather donated items on Nov. 17.
- All donated items will be weighed.
- The winners (one boy and one girl) will be determined by the total weight of their donated items. Cash is always welcome, but will not be used to determine the winners.
- For more information, call (260) 417-5729 with questions.
The winners will receive a sash with their names, ride in the parade, help Santa Claus light the Christmas lights and be first in line to visit with Santa Claus.
Application Form
Name of child ___________________________________
Boy/Girl_______
Grade _________________________________________
Parent name____________________________________
Address________________________________________
Phone number (required)__________________________
Sponsor name___________________________________
Sponsor phone number (required)___________________
-Information provided.
