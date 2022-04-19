RUSHVILLE - The Rush County ECDC announced the hiring of Leslie (Payne) Shaul to the position of Manager of Workforce Development and Client Services. Shaul comes to the position with several years of experience in the workforce development arena, having served two Indiana Economic Growth Regions.
Following the announcement of Diamond Pet Foods in November of 2021, the Board of Directors for the ECDC determined that the organization needed to step up their workforce strategies to be well-prepared for addition of the 170 good-paying jobs that Diamond Pet Foods plan to bring to the Rush County community.
“As exciting as this announcement was for all of us, it immediately caused concern to local officials and employers in regards to Rush County’s workforce needs in the not-so-distant future,” Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey said.
According to Pavey, Rush County’s unemployment for the month of February was 2.1% which ranks Rush County’s unemployment 75th lowest among Indiana’s 92 counties.
In 2021, the Rush County ECDC began the process of updating their strategic plan for the first time in almost a decade. Through that process, the Board of Directors saw the need to rework an existing position to one that will focus almost entirely on all-things workforce related.
In mid-March, the Rush County ECDC relocated their offices to the Rushville City Center, freeing up funds that could be utilized for the addition of an experienced and knowledgeable person that can start making a difference on day one.
Rush County ECDC Director John McCane stated that the organization undertook an extensive three-month search for an individual that fit the needs of the ECDC and the employers of the community.
“Leslie is going to be hugely impactful to our workforce and our employers. Her experience in the field and her connection to Rush County allows her to know many of the key players and goals. She is a welcome addition to our organization,” McCane said.
McCane shared that Shaul’s office will be in the Rush to Work Job Training Center. Shaul’s key roles will include understanding the wants and needs of our local employers, helping to market local opportunities to potential employees within our region, and being the focal point in pulling all resources together to better connect workers with employers.
“I am truly blessed to be offered a position in my hometown that allows me the opportunity to share my years of experience in the area of workforce development,” Shaul said. "I am excited to work with the citizens of Rush County, our local employers, and the talented elected officials that strive every day to make our community the best place to live, work, and prosper.”
McCane will continue to focus his efforts on new business development for Rush County, balanced with business retention and expansion efforts for existing Rush County business and industry. His efforts will be spent driving the Diamond project to completion, overseeing the new community center building project, working on solar and broadband for the county, and delivering measurable results spelled out in last year’s Economic Development Strategic Plan.
The long-term goal of the ECDC is to move both offices to the entrepreneurial launch space that will be located above the Fish Moon Brewing Company. That project is currently in the planning phase to determine the amount of funding required to complete the project.
Shaul officially began her new role on April 4. Diamond Pet Foods announced that they would be investing $220 million to develop a new 700K square foot manufacturing facility on 110 acres. This new development will create 170 new jobs to Rush County.
