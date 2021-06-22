RUSHVILLE – Here is a list of the general guidelines for the 2021 Rush County Fair for 4-H.
1. All Indiana 4-H Program Policies apply.
2. The 2021 Rush County 4-H fair schedule, safety procedures, and rules for all events are subject to change or be adapted at any time to accommodate Rush County or Indiana State Covid-19 safety measures.
2. All judges’ decisions are final.
3. Grade Requirements: Cloverbuds – Kindergarten, 1st or 2nd grade as of January 15. 4-H – 3rd through 12th grades as of Jan. 15.
4. All 4-H posters EXCEPT Salon Photography or those otherwise noted in project guidelines MUST be 22 x 28 inches, (see left) displayed horizontally, with stiff backing or FOAM CORE BOARD. (Carefully check size of foam core board – it must be 22” x 28”). Posters MUST have a protective covering of clear plastic. Consult manual for instructions.
5. All posters, notebooks, and display boards must include a reference list indicating where information was obtained, giving credit to the original author, to complete the 4-H member’s exhibit. This reference list should/might include web site links, people and professionals interviewed, books, magazines, etc. It is recommended this reference list be attached to the back of a poster or display board, be the last page of a notebook, or included as part of the display visible to the public. A judge is not to discredit an exhibit for the manner in which references are listed.
6. All 4-H projects will be open judged for placings as the projects are entered (blue, red, white, green placings) Tuesday through Friday before fair week. If unable to attend judging on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday, projects should be entered from 1 – 4pm the afternoon before they are due or other arrangements should be made with the Extension Office.
7. The 4-H judging process is to be a positive interaction between the 4-H’er and the judge. Parents are welcome to observe but are asked not to participate in this process. Champions, reserve grand and grand champions are selected during closed judging after the 4-H’ers have left the building.
8. Comment sheets will be filled out for those exhibits turned in the day(s) before judging or if requested by the 4-H’er at judging. Comment sheets will be available at the Root Building Hostess Table after 10 a.m. on Monday, June 28.
9. 4-H record sheet and any project paperwork should be filled out by the 4-H member and NOT by his or her parent(s). All 1st Year member record sheets must be in ink or pencil – NOT TYPED! Parents should check over sheets to make sure they are filled out correctly.
10. 4-H project record sheet must be filled out completely, placed in the green 4-H folder and turned into the Extension Office in the Root Building by 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 6.
11. The superintendents and committees reserve the right to make or amend rules in the interest of the exhibitors and programs.
12. Any projects not meeting specified project guidelines or not turned in on time for judging will be awarded an exhibitor ribbon. Root Building projects turned in after the posted closing time will be judged if the judge is available but WILL NOT be eligible for champion, reserve champion, or state fair entry.
