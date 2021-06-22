RUSHVILLE – Here is a look at the 4-H livestock rules.
1. Livestock project members should begin the process of cleaning up and vacating the barn immediately following the conclusion of each show so that the barn may be readied for the next event.
2. To exhibit beef cattle, dairy cattle, swine, sheep, meat goats, dairy goats, poultry and rabbits, 4-H members must be certified through the Youth for the Quality Care of Animals program. This is an annual program that can be completed via online modules or in-person training. For more information about in-person training, please contact the County Extension Office. More information about YQCA is available at http://yqca.org.
3. NO SMOKING in Bunge Livestock Pavilion at any time.
4. All livestock must be on grounds by the time designated and will not be released prior to the conclusion of the show.
5. Pen arrangements and entrance and exit times in the barn will be determined by the Extension Educator and Barn Superintendent only.
6. 4-H livestock exhibits are eligible for entry in coordinating open shows. However, entry must be made for open show competition by the club member, and the entry fee must be paid at the time of making the entry.
7. If necessary, livestock may be shown by another Rush County 4-H member. Parents may NOT show animals in the 4-H shows. Arrangements must be approved by the 4-H Educator or the Show Superintendent.
8. Livestock will be visually inspected at time of unloading by qualified individual. This inspector has the right to reject any suspect animals.
9. Only Rush County 4-H members may exhibit and show in 4-H classes.
10. Reference the Indiana State Fair website for all State Fair entry information.
11. All moving parts on fans are to be covered with a guard.
12. The cost of removal of animal waste during the fair has increased over the past few years. In an effort to hold these costs down, all livestock exhibitors are responsible for cleaning up their own stalls. Clean-up times are as follows: Wednesday, June 30 – immediately following 4-H Barrow Show; Saturday, July 3 at 8 a.m.
Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.