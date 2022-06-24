RUSHVILLE – The Robert L. Jenkins Post 150 Rushville American Legion is again hosting their annual dunk tank from Saturday, June 25, through Saturday, July 2, at the Rush County Fair.
The schedule is as follows:
Saturday, June 25, American Legion Treasurer and King of Dunk (Dunk Tank Coordinator) Kevin Dolan will be in the dunk tank from 7 to 9 p.m. Rush county Veterans Service Officer Dannon Tood will follow Dolan from 9 to 11 p.m.
Sunday, June 26, will feature Snider’s Crafts and More business owner Susan Snider in the tank from 7 to 9 p.m. followed by Dolan from 9 to 10 p.m.
Monday, June 27, Rush County Sheriff Alan Rice will be available for dunking from 7 to 8 p.m. Next, Rushville Consolidated High School Principal Rob Hadley will take to the tank from 8 to 10 p.m.
Tuesday, June 28, City Councilman Aaron Gurley may or may not be dunked from 7 to 8 p.m. RCHS Football Coach Isaac Sliger will follow from 8 to 10 p.m.
Wednesday, June 29, Mayor Mike Pavey will be on display in the dunk tank from 7 to 8 p.m. Next, Rushville Police Department’s Michael Tames will hold the seat from 8 to 9 p.m., and City Councilman Bradley Berkemeier will be available for dunking from 9 to 10 p.m.
Thursday, June 30, Councilwoman Amy Grocox will sit in the dunk tank from 7 to 8 p.m. Councilman Kyle Garner will follow from 8 to 9 p.m. Lastly, Councilman Berkemeier will return for more from 9 to 10 p.m.
Friday, July 1, RPD Officer Tames will return to the dunk tank from 7 to 8 p.m. Councilman Gurley, returning champion, will be featured from 8 to 9 p.m. SPARC member Lou Howard will hold the seat from 9 to 10 p.m., and Snider will return from 10 to 11 p.m.
The final day of dunking, Saturday, July 2, Snider will return one final time from 7 to 8 p.m. and Howard will hold court in the tank from 8 to 11 p.m.
