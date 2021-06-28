RUSHVILLE - The Rush County Fair is in full swing with activities beginning on Saturday and the midway opening up Monday evening.
There is plenty to do at the fair for all ages. If you are looking for a unique activity, check out the Rushville Public Library's Scavenger Hunt.
Fair visitors can stop by the Root Building and pick up a 4-H Scavenger Hunt. As visitors walk throughout the fairgrounds, they can look for different items on the list.
Once the list is complete, individuals can win a prize.
The library staff will also have crafts that the kids can make at the Root Building.
Here is a look at what else is on the schedule for the next two days at the Rush County Fair.
TUESDAY
9 a.m.: 4-H Gilt Show; Bunge Livestock Pavilion
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Root Memorial 4-H Building open to public
5:30 to 9:30 p.m.: RushShelby Community Building open to public
6 p.m. to close: Burton Brothers Amusements open to public; Wristband special nightly
6 p.m.: 4-H Fun Night for all 4-H members in the Livestock Pavilion
6 to 8 p.m.: 4-H Barrow Show check-in by assignment; Bunge Livestock Pavilion
7 p.m.: Full Throttle Monster Trucks; Rush County Fairgrounds track
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m.: 4-H Cat Show; Root Building
9a.m.: 4-H Barrow Show; Bunge Livestock Pavilion
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Root Memorial 4-H Building open to public
10 a.m.: Baby Show; RCHS Laughlin Center
5 to 7 p.m.: Junior Leaders Makerspace open to public in the Root Building
5:30 to 9:30 p.m.: RushShelby Community Building open to public
6 p.m. to close: Burton Brothers Amusements open to public; Wristband special nightly
7 p.m.: Hoosier Dirt Cup Indiana Mini Sprint Week; Rush County Fairgrounds track
7 p.m.: 4-H Fashion Revue and Achievement Awards presentation; Laughlin Center
