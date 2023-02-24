RUSHVILLE - It’s hard to believe it is time to prepare for the 63rd Rush County Fair Queen Contest.
As organizers prepare for this year's contest, they are looking for contestants. The deadline to enter is Friday, April 28.
Contestants you must be at least 17 years of age and must turn 18 by June 1. Contestants cannot have reached their 22nd birthday as of September 1, 2023, which means those interested can now be 21 and enter. This is a new rule change from the State Fair Committee.
The Fair Queen Committee is excited about the activities planned for the contestants.
Related activities kick off with orientation for the contestants and their mothers at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at the Rush County Fair Office on N. Sexton Street, at the north end of the Rush County Fairgrounds.
At that time, contestants will be given an information packet with some important dates included.
In addition, workshops will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. May 8 through May 11 in the Root Building. At these workshops the girls practice interview skills and walking for stage presence.
Friday, May 12, the girls will have a photo shoot at 5 p.m. at the Rushville Amphitheater.
Saturday, May 13, there will be a fair queen car wash from 9 a.m. to noon at Hubler Auto Center on N. Main Street; the cost will be a free-will donation. Donations from the car wash help offset the cost of prizes for the contest.
There will be practice leading up to the contest from 6 to 8 p.m. May 30 through June 2 in the Laughlin Center for the Performing Arts.
The committee is encouraging all eligible young ladies to consider participating in this upcoming annual event!
Entry blanks can be found at Pizza King, Shampoo Bowl, Illusions, Steffi Newbold’s Hair Salon, and the RCHS front office.
The contest will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Laughlin Center. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the cost will be $5.
Area businesses are also encouraged to sponsor a contestant; the sponsorship fee is $50.
"Being a sponsor is a great advertisement for your business," committee member Karen Macy said. "Your business name will appear in the program, on the contestants sash and noted in the newspaper."
Questions may be directed to Chairman Paula Shelton at 765-561-0460 or Co-Chairs Samantha Meyer at 317-864-7904 or Natali Miller at 317-512-7653.
