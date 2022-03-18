RUSHVILLE – It may seem hard to believe, but it’s time to prepare for the 62nd Rush County Fair Queen Pageant.
Organizers are currently looking for contestants. The deadline to enter is Friday, April 29.
Contestants must be at least 17 years of age, must turn 18 by June 1, 2022, and cannot have reached their 22nd birthday as of Sept. 1, 2022. This means contestants can now be 21 to enter the contest. This is a new rule change from the State Fair Committee.
“Our committee is very excited about the activities we have planned for the contestants,” pageant chair Karen Macy said.
The pageant kicks off with orientation for the contestants and their mothers at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at the Rush County Fair Office, which is located at the north end of the Rush County Fairgrounds.
Contestants will be given information packets for the contest at that time.
Workshops for contestants will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. May 9 through 12 at the Root Building on the north end of the fairgrounds. At these workshops, the girls practice interview skills and walking for stage presence.
At 5 p.m. Friday, May 13, the girls will have a fun photo shoot at the Farmers Market in the 200 block of N. Main Street.
A fair queen car wash is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon May 14 at Hubler Auto on N. Main Street. The price is a free-will donation. Donations from the car wash help offset the cost of prizes for the contest.
There will be practice leading up to the contest from 6 to 8 p.m. each evening May 31 through June 3 in the Laughlin Center for the Performing Arts on the Rushville Consolidated High School campus.
The girl who is lucky enough to be crowned Miss Rush County becomes part of an elite group of woman.
“Being chosen Miss. Rush County is quite an honor,” Macy said. “You are not only representing the county at our local level, but at the State Fair as well. You are a role model for the younger children of our future.”
The queen committee is encouraging all eligible young ladies to consider participating in the upcoming annual event.
Entry blanks can be found at several local businesses including the Shampoo Bowl, Illusions, Steffi Newbold Hair Salon, Pizza King and at the RCHS main office.
The contest is at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Laughlin Center.
Fair pageant sponsors are also needed. The fee is $50 for anyone who would like to sponsor a contestant.
“Being a sponsor is great advertisement for your business,” Macy said. “The business name will appear in the program, on the contestants sash and noted in the newspaper.”
Questions about this year’s contest may be directed to Macy at 765-932-5367 or 765-561-7880 or call co-chair Paula Shelton at 765-561-0460.
