4-H PLACING ANIMALS

BEEF

Rebekah Buhler - Steer, Angus, Third

Jacob Williams - Steer, Angus, Fourth

Trisha Morgan - Steer, Angus, First & Champion & Third Overall

Dawysn Springman - Steer, Angus, Second & Reserve Champion & Reserve Rush County Grand Champion

Nick Amos - Steer, Cross, Second

Delaney Naylor - Steer, Cross, First & Reserve Champion & Reserve Grand Champion

William Kuhn - Steer, Cross, Second

Rebekah Buhler - Steer, Cross, First

Neeko Hodson - Steer, Cross, First & Champion & Grand Champion Steer

Alyssa Buhler - Steer, Cross, Second

Daniel Sparks - Steer, Cross, Third

Hoyt VanNatta - Steer, Maine-Anjou, First & Champion & Rush County Born Grand Champion

Audrey Waits - Steer, Red Angus, Second & Reserve Champion

Olivia Naylor - Steer, Red Angus, First & Champion

Audrey Waits - Steer, Simmental, First & Champion

Kelsey Morgan - Steer, Simmental, Second & Reserve Champion

Ella Tressler - Steer, Dairy, Second & Reserve Champion

Emma Tressler - Steer, Dairy, First & Champion

Nash Paddack - Steer, Shorthorn Plus, Second & Reserve Champion

Lux Gordon - Steer, Shorthorn Plus, First & Champion

Sydney Springman - Heifer, Angus, First

Jacob Williams - Heifer, Angus, Second

Trisha Morgan - Heifer, Angus, First & Reserve Champion

Kelsey Morgan - Heifer, Angus, Second

Claire Waits - Heifer, Angus, First & Champion & Reserve Grand Champion

Kelby Roberts - Heifer, Commercial, First & Champion & Third Overall

Delaney Naylor - Heifer, Commercial, Second & Reserve Champion

Katie Ripberger - Heifer, Commercial, Third

William Kuhn - Heifer, Commercial, Fourth

Adeline Horn - Heifer, Commercial, Fifth

Levi Sparks - Heifer, Hereford, First

Taylor Sparks - Heifer, Hereford, Second

Kelby Roberts - Heifer, Hereford, First & Champion

Nick Amos - Heifer, Hereford, Third

Hayden Roberts - Heifer, Hereford, First & Reserve Champion & Reserve Rush County Born Grand Champion

Hoyt VanNatta - Heifer, Maintainer, First & Reserve Champion

Abby Hill - Heifer, Maintainer, First & Champion& Rush County Born Grand Champion & Grand Champion

Claire Wagoner - Heifer, Shorthorn, Second & Reserve Champion

Adeline Horn - Heifer, Shorthorn, First & Champion

Adeline Horn - Heifer, AOB, Second & Reserve Champion

Abby Hill - Heifer, AOB, First & Champion

Olivia Naylor - Heifer, AOB, Third

Jake Lilly - Feeder Calf, Dairy, First

Courtney Jackman - Feeder Calf - First

Courtney Jackman - Feeder Calf - Second

Ava Leising - Feeder Calf - Third

CATS

Jaylynn Geise - Male, Domestic Shorthair, Blue Group & Reserve Champion & Reserve Grand Champion

Adeline Horn - Female, Domestic Shorthair, Blue Group & Cage Decorating Champion

Sarah Keal - Male, Domestic Shorthair, Blue Group & Champion

Cory Schwendenman - Male, Domestic Shorthair, Blue Group

Erin Schwendenman - Female, Domestic Shorthair, Blue Group

Vivian Rose - Female, Domestic Shorthair, Blue Group

Lexi Schwendenman - Male, Domestic Shorthair, Blue Group & Reserve Champion

Katelyn Yeend - Male, Domestic Shorthair, Blue Group& Champion & Grand Champion

DAIRY

Zach Amos - Female, Holstein, Fifth

Ella Tressler - Female, Holstein, Third

Maggie Wicker - Female, Holstein, First

Ellie Johnson - Female, Holstein, Fourth

Carter Johnson - Female, Holstein, Second

Kaleb Amos - Female, Holstein, First

Emma Tressler - Female, Holstein, First

Maggie Wicker, Dairy , Female, Jersey, First & Reserve Jersey Junior Champion

Cate Neuman - Female, Holstein, Second

Maggie Wicker - Female, Holstein, Third

Jake Lilly - Female, Holstein, First

Elizabeth Amos - Female, Holstein, Third

Nicholas Neuman - Female, Holstein, First

Katelyn Yeend - Female, Holstein, Second

Jake Lilly - Female, Holstein, First

Jake Lilly, Dairy , Female, Holstein, Second

Ellie Johnson - Female, Holstein, Third

Zach Amos - Female, Jersey, First

Nicholas Neuman - Female, Holstein, First & Reserve Holstein Junior Champion

Maggie Wicker - Female, Jersey, First & Jersey Junior Champion & Jersey Reserve Grand Champion

Kaleb Amos - Female, Holstein, Fourth

Ava Hass - Female, Holstein, First & Holstein Junior Champion

Trevor Linville - Female, Holstein, Third

Jake Lilly - Female, Holstein, Second

Nicholas Neuman - Female, Holstein, First & Holstein Reserve Senior Champion & Holstein Reserve Grand Champion

Elizabeth Amos - Female, Jersey, First & Jersey Senior Champion & Jersey Grand Champion & Overall Reserve Grand Champion

Elizabeth Amos - Female, Holstein, First & Holstein Senior Champion & Holstein Grand Champion & Overall Grand Champion

DOG

Kora Miller - Male, Mix, First & Champion

Ty Ellis - Female, Lab, Third

Alayna Miller - Female, Lab, First & Champion& Reserve Grand Champion Obedience

Brody Miller - Female, Lab, Second & Reserve Champion

Jorja Ellis - Male, Lab, First & Champion

Eli Pavey - Male, Husky Mix, Second & Reserve Champion & Reserve Grand Champion Showmanship

Kizzi Pittman - Female, Doberman, First & Champion& Grand Champion Obedience& Grand Champion Showmanship & Best in Show

GOAT

Joleigh Geise - Doe, Commercial, Second

Dylan Tellas - Doe, Commercial, Seventh

Cassidy Tellas - Doe, Commercial, Fourth

Adeline Horn - Doe, Commercial, First & Reserve Champion

Elizabeth Amos - Doe, Commercial, Fifth

Kaleb Amos - Doe, Commercial, Third

Althea Tellas - Doe, Commercial, Sixth

Jaylynn Geise - Doe, Commercial, Third

Adeline Horn - Doe, Commercial, First & Champion

Jeremiah Geise - Doe, Commercial, Second

Jaylynn Geise - Doe, Percentage, First

Jocelyn Schwering - Doe, Percentage, First

Jeremiah Geise - Doe, Percentage, Second & Reserve Champion

Adeline Horn - Doe, Percentage, First & Champion & Reserve Grand Champion

Jorja Geise - Doe, Percentage, Fifth

Jenna Lawler - Doe, Percentage, Third

Joleigh Geise - Doe, Percentage, Fourth

Joleigh Geise - Doe, Fullblood, First

Adeline Horn - Doe, Fullblood, Second

Joleigh Geise - Doe, Fullblood, Second & Reserve Champion

Adeline Horn - Doe, Fullblood, First & Champion & Grand Champion

Jeremiah Geise - Doe, Fullblood, Third

Jenna Lawler - Doe, Fullblood, Fourth

Adeline Horn - Doe, Fullblood, First

Lexi Morris - Doe, Market, Fourth

Jorja Geise - Doe, Market, Third

Jeremiah Geise - Doe, Market, Second

Jaylynn Geise - Doe, Market, First

Rylie Ging - Wether, Market, Second

Kelby Roberts - Wether, Market, First

Hayden Roberts - Wether, Market, First & Grand Champion

Zachary Amos - Wether, Market, Second

Dylan Tellas - Wether, Market, Third

Elizabeth Amos - Wether, Market, Third

Zachary Amos - Wether, Market, First & Reserve Grand Champion & Grand Champion County Bred

Kaleb Amos - Wether, Market, Second

Kaleb Amos - Wether, Market, No results reported

Althea Tellas - Wether, Market, No results reported

Adeline Horn - Wether, Market, No results reported

DAIRY GOAT

Jorja Geise - Doe, Nubian, First & Champion

Joleigh Geise - Doe, Recorded Grade, First & Champion

Adeline Horn - Doe, Saanen Doe, First & Champion & Reserve Grand Champion

Jaylynn Geise - Doe, Saanen Doe, First & Champion

Jeremiah Geise - Doe, Saanen Doe, First & Champion & Grand Champion

Adeline Horn - Doe, Saanen Doe, Second & Reserve Champion

HORSE

Jlynn Marcum - First Half Pint Lead

Grabriella Hancock - Champion Western Halter & English High Point Junior

Ella Tressler - Reserve Champion Western Halter

Allie Rapp - Champion English Halter

Levia Hunter - Reserve Champion English Halter & English High Point Senior

Skye Moore - Western High Point Junior & Pony Gaming High Point Junior

Emma Tressler - Western High Point

Ian Reed - Western High Point

Abigale Clift - Horse Gaming High Point

Lila French - Horse Gaming High Point

Audrey Gettinger - Horse Gaming High Point

Laney Scott - Pony Gaming High Point

POCKET PETS

Joshua Cain - Guniea Pig, Second & Reserve Champion

Althea Tellas - Guniea Pig, First & Champion

Isabella Wilson - Guniea Pig, First & Champion & Reserve Grand Champion

Vivian Rose - Frogs, First & Grand Champion

POULTRY

Andrea Branson - Egg, Brown Shell, Blue Group

Matt Branson - Egg, Brown Shell, Blue Group

Adeline Horn - Egg, Brown Shell, Blue Group & Reserve Champion

Jenna Lawler - Egg, Brown Shell, Blue Group & Champion & Grand Champion

Samuel Thurman - Egg, Brown Shell, Blue Group

Julia Thurman - Egg, Brown Shell, Blue Group

Andrea Branson - Egg, White Shell, Blue Group & Champion

Matt Branson - Egg, White Shell, Blue Group & Reserve Champion

Andrea Branson - Egg, All Other Shell, Blue Group & Reserve Champion

Matt Branson - Egg, All Other Shell, Blue Group

Adeline Horn - Egg, All Other Shell, Blue Group & Champion & Reserve Grand Champion

Ethan Wehr - Egg, All Other Shell, Blue Group

John Wehr - Egg, All Other Shell, Blue Group

Andrea Branson - Commerical Egg Chicken, Hen, Blue Group & Champion

Andrea Branson - Commerical Egg Chicken, Hen, Blue Group

Matt Branson - Commerical Egg Chicken, Hen, Blue Group & Champion & Grand Champion

Adeline Horn - Commerical Egg Chicken, Hen, Blue Group

John Wehr - Commerical Egg Chicken, Hen, Blue Group

Aiden Wehr - Commerical Egg Chicken, Hen, Blue Group

Adeline Hron - Commerical Egg Chicken, Pullet, Blue Group

Jenna Lawler - Commerical Egg Chicken, Pullet, Blue Group & Reserve Champion & Reserve Grand Champion

Ashlynn Oakes - Commerical Egg Chicken, Pullet, Blue Group

Jenna Lawler - Commercial Meat , Chicken, Blue Group & Champion & Reserve Grand Champion

Aleithia Smith - Commercial Meat , Chicken, Blue Group & Reserve Champion

Brielle Smith - Commercial Meat , Chicken, Blue Group

Ligon Smith - Commercial Meat , Chicken, Blue Group

Raelyn Smith - Commercial Meat , Chicken, Blue Group

Andrea Branson - Commercial Meat , Chicken, Blue Group & Reserve Champion

Matt Branson - Commercial Meat , Chicken, Blue Group

Jenna Lawler - Commercial Meat , Chicken, Blue Group & Champion & Grand Champion

Jenna Lawler - Commercial Meat , Duck, Blue Group

Ethan Wehr - Commercial Meat , Duck, Blue Group

John Wehr - Commercial Meat , Duck, Blue Group & Champion & Grand Champion

Olivia Wehr - Commercial Meat , Duck, Blue Group & Reserve Champion & Reserve Grand Champion

Jenna Lawler - Commercial Meat , Duck, Blue Group

Jenna Lawler - Commercial Meat Turkey , Tom, Blue Group & Grand Champion

Jenna Lawler - Commercial Meat Turkey , Hen, Blue Group & Reserve Grand Champion

LARGE FOWL

Reagan Meyer - American, Dominque, Blue Group & Champion

Julia Thurman - American, Jersey Gaint, Blue Group

Raelyn Smith - American, Wyandotte, Blue Group & Reserve Champion

Adeline Horn - Asiatic, Cochin, Blue Group

Adeline Horn - Asiatic, Cochin, Blue Group & Reserve Champion & Reserve Grand Champion

Adeline Horn - Asiatic, Cochin, Blue Group

Jenna Lawler - Asiatic, Brahma, Blue Group & Champion & Grand Champion & Reserve Best in Show

Samuel Thurman - Asiatic, Brahma, Blue Group

Andrea Branson - AOSB, Sumatra, Blue Group & Champion

Andrea Branson - AOSB, Sumatra, Blue Group & Reserve Champion

Ashlynn Oakes - Continental, Favorelle, Blue Group & Champion

Ligon Smith - English, Australorp, Blue Group & Champion

Brielle Smith - English, Orpington, Blue Group

Matt Branson - Mediteranean, Leghorn, Blue Group

Alethia Smith - Mediteranean, Leghorn, Blue Group

BANTAM

Matt Branson - AOCCL, Sumatra, Blue Group & Champion

Matt Branson - Game, Modern, Blue Group & Reserve Champion

Matt Branson - Game, Modern, Blue Group & Champion & Reserve Grand Champion

Jenna Lawler - Game, Old English, Blue Group

Jenna Lawler - Game, Old English, Blue Group

Jenna Lawler - Game, Old English, Blue Group

Jenna Lawler - Game, Old English, Blue Group

Logan Tressler - Game, Old English, Blue Group

Adeline Horn - Game, Old English, Blue Group & Champion

Logan Tressler - Game, Old English, Blue Group

Adeline Horn - Game, Old English, Blue Group

Adeline Horn - Game, Old English, Blue Group

Adeline Horn - Game, Old English, Blue Group

Adeline Horn - Game, Old English, Blue Group & Reserve Champion

Jenna Lawler - RCCL, Hamburg, Blue Group & Reserve Champion

Jenna Lawler - RCCL, Hamburg, Blue Group & Champion

Jenna Lawler - RCCL, Hamburg, Blue Group

Reagan Meyer - SCCL, Rhode Island, Blue Group & Champion & Grand Champion & Best in Show

Andrea Branson - SCCL, Rhode Island, Blue Group

Reagan Meyer - SCCL, Rhode Island, Blue Group & Reserve Champion

Matt Branson - Feather Legged, Brahma, Blue Group & Champion

DUCK

Adeline Horn - Bantam, Call, Blue Group

Adeline Horn - Bantam, Call, Blue Group & Reserve Champion

Adeline Horn - Bantam, Call, Blue Group

Matt Branson - Bantam, Call, Blue Group

Zach Tressler - Bantam, Call, Blue Group & Champion & Grand Champion

Andrea Branson - Light, Welsh Harlequin, Blue Group

Matt Branson - Light, Welsh Harlequin, Blue Group & Champion & Reserve Grand Champion

Adeline Horn - Light, Welsh Harlequin, Blue Group & Reserve Champion

Adeline Horn - Medium, Swedish, Blue Group & Champion

Jenna Lawler - Heavy, Pekin, Blue Group

Ethan Wehr - Heavy, Pekin, Blue Group & Champion

Jenna Lawler - Heavy, Pekin, Blue Group & Champion

GOOSE

Jenna Lawler - Light, Chinese, Blue Group & Champion

Jenna Lawler - Medium, Pilgrim, Blue Group & Champion & Grand Champion & Best in Water Fowl

Adeline Horn - Medium, Pilgrim, Blue Group

Jenna Lawler - Medium, Pilgrim, Blue Group & Reserve Champion

Matt Branson - Heavy, African, Blue Group & Reserve Champion

Andrea Branson - Heavy, African, Blue Group & Champion & Reserve Grand Champion & Best in Water Fowl

TURKEY

Jenna Lawler - Turkey Blue Group & Grand Champion

GUINEA

Matt Branson - Blue Group

Jenna Lawler - Blue Group & Grand Champion

Matt Branson - Blue Group & Reserve Grand Champion

PIGEON

Matt Branson - Fancy, Helmet, Blue Group

Matt Branson - Sport, Portugese Tumbler, Blue Group & Champion & Reserve Grand Champion

Jenna Lawler - Fancy, Homer, Blue Group & Champion & Grand Champion

Jenna Lawler - Fancy, Homer, Blue Group

Jenna Lawler - Fancy, Zitterhall, Blue Group & Reserve Champion

Jenna Lawler - Fancy, Bakara Trumpeter, Blue Group

Jenna Lawler - Fancy, Bakara Trumpeter, Blue Group

Jenna Lawler - Fancy, English Trumpeter, Blue Group

Logan Tressler - Fancy, Helmet, Blue Group

Logan Tressler - Fancy, Startail, Blue Group

Zach Tressler - Fancy, Indian Faintail, Blue Group

Zach Tressler - Fancy, Fantail, Blue Group

Jenna Lawler - Sport, Homer, Blue Group

Jenna Lawler - Sport, Homer, Blue Group & Reserve Champion

Jenna Lawler - Sport, Homer, Blue Group

Matt Branson - Sport, Homer, Blue Group

Jenna Lawler - Utility, King, Blue Group & Champion

RABBIT

Jorja Geise - Mini- Rex, Senior Doe, First

Jorja Geise - Mini- Rex, Senior Doe, Second

Jorja Geise - Mini- Rex, Senior Doe, First

Jorja Geise - Mini-Rex, Junior Doe, First

Jaylynn Geise - Mini-Rex, Senior Buck, First

Jorja Geise - Mini-Rex, Senior Doe, First

Jorja Geise - Mini-Rex, Senior Buck, First

Jorja Geise - Mini-Rex, Senior Doe, First

Jaylynn Geise - Mini-Rex, Senior Buck, Second

Jorja Geise - Mini-Rex, Senior Buck, First & Champion

Jaylynn Geise - Mini-Rex, Junior Doe, Second

Jaylynn Geise - Mini-Rex, Junior Doe, First

Jaylynn Geise - Mini-Rex, Senior Doe, First

Jorja Geise - Mini-Rex, Senior Doe, Third

Jorja Geise - Mini-Rex, Senior Doe, Second

Jaylynn Geise - Mini-Rex, Senior Doe, Fourth

Jenna Lawler - Mini-Lop, Senior Buck, First

Eliza Snow - Mini-Lop, Senior Doe, First

Jenna Lawler - Mini-Lop, Junior Buck, First & Champion & Reserve Best 4 Class

Jenna Lawler - Mini-Lop, Junior Doe, First

Adeline Horn - Havana, Senior Buck, Red Ribbon

Adeline Horn - Havana, Senior Buck, First & Champion & Best in Show & Best of 4 Class

Adeline Horn - Havana, Junior Doe, First & Reserve Champion

Adeline Horn - Havana, Senior Doe, First

Maggie Wicker - Holland Lop, Senior Buck, First & Champion

Jorja Geise - Lionhead, Senior Doe, First & Champion

Jenna Lawlerv, New Zealand, Senior Buck, First & Reserve Champion

Caleb Jessup - New Zealand, Junior Buck, First

Jaylynn Geise - New Zealand, Junior Doe, First & Champion & Reserve Best 6 & Reserve Best in Show

Adeline Horn - Silver Martin, Junior Buck, First & Reserve Champion

Adeline Horn - Silver Martin, Senior doe, First & Champion

Adeline Horn - Palomino, Buck, First & Champion & Reserve Best 6 Class

Eliza Snow - Crossbred, Not Reported, First & Champion

Adeline Horn - Fur Class, Havana, First & Champion

Jake Lilly - Meat, Fryer, Second & Reserve Champion

Jaylynn Geise - Meat, Fryer, Third

Eliza Snow - Meat, Fryer, Fourth

Jenna Lawler - Meat, Fryer, First & Champion

Jake Lilly - Meat, Pen, Second & Reserve Champion & Reserve Grand Champion

Caleb Jessup - Meat, Pen, Fourth

Jaylynn Geise - Meat, Pen, Third

Eliza Snow - Meat, Pen, Fifth

Jenna Lawler - Meat, Pen, First & Champion & Grand Champion

SHEEP MARKET LAMB

Rylie Ging - Hampshire, Fourth

Kelby Roberts - Hampshire, Second

Ruby White - Hampshire, Third

Zach Tressler - Hampshire, First & Champion & Grand Champion

Sophia Dora - Hampshire, Third

Logan Tressler - Hampshire, First & Reserve Champion

Connor Hodson - Hampshire, Second

Logan Tressler - Natural Color, First & Champion & Reserve Grand Champion

Jeremiah Geise - Natural Color, Second & Reserve Champion

Anna White - Blackface, First & Champion

Natalie Dora - Blackface, Third

Jaylynn Geise - Blackface, Fourth

Joleigh Geise - Blackface, Second & Reserve Champion

Lux Gordon - County Bred & Owned, First & Champion

Jorja Geise - County Bred & Owned, Second

Jaylynn Geise - County Bred & Owned, Third

Connor Hodson - Shropshire, First & Champion

SHEEP EWE

Adeline Horn - Dorset, First & Champion

Hayden Roberts - Dorset, Second & Reserve Champion

Natalie Dora - Hampshire, Second & Reserve Champion

Kelby Roberts - Hampshire, First & Champion

Jeremiah Geise - Natural Color, First & Champion

Mekena Morgan - Cheviot, First & Champion

Rylie Ging - Southdown, First & Champion

Abigale Clift - Tunis, First & Champion

Jorja Geise - Commercial, Second

Kelby Roberts - Commercial, First & Champion & Grand Champion

Joleigh Geise - Commercial, Third

Kolten Lee - Commercial, Second

Jenna Lawler - Commercial, First & Reserve Champion

Adeline Horn - Dorset Advantage, First & Champion & Reserve Grand Champion

SWINE

Melaney Mahan - Gilt, Berkshire, Reserve Champion

Courtney Jackman - Gilt, Berkshire, Champion, Grand Champion, Supreme Swine Champion Showmanship

Maygan McCloud - Gilt, Chester White , Champion

Trisha Morgan - Gilt, Duroc, Champion, Gilt Herdsman Award

Madison Hankins - Gilt, Duroc, Reserve Champion

Kendra Buckley - Gilt, Herford, Reserve Champion

Carly Buckley - Gilt, Herford, Champion, Senior Champion Swine Showmanship

Meghan Reed - Gilt, Poland, Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Madison Hankins - Gilt, Spots, Reserve Champion

Ava Leising - Gilt, Spots, Champion

Jade Edwards - Gilt, Yorkshire, Champion

Emma Hedrick - Gilt, Yorkshire, Reserve Champion

Courtney Jackman - Gilt, Crossbred, Champion

Katlen Mastin - Gilt, Crossbred, Reserve Champion

Kolby Herbert - Barrow, Berkshire, Reserve Champion

Melaney Mahan - Barrow, Berkshire, Champion

Maygan McCloud - Barrow, Chester White , Reserve Champion

Gordon Lux - Barrow, Chester White , Champion, Grand Champion

Conner Hodson - Barrow, Duroc, Reserve Champion, Intermediate Swine Champion Showmanship

Neeko Hodson - Barrow, Duroc, Champion

Ava Peggs - Barrow, Hampshire, Reserve Champion

Brody Terrell - Barrow, Hampshire, Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Carly Buckley - Barrow, Hereford, Reserve Champion

Kendra Buckley - Barrow, Herford, Champion

Emma Richardson - Barrow, Spots, Reserve Champion

Brody Terrell - Barrow, Spots, Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Carly Buckley - Barrow, Tamworth, Champion

Connor Hodson - Barrow, Yorkshire, Reserve Champion

Olivia Naylor - Barrow, Yorkshire, Champion, Junior Swine Champion Showmanship

Gordon Lux - Barrow, Crossbred, Champion

Brody Terrell - Barrow, Crossbred, Reserve Champion

Mallory Angle - Barrow, Barrow Herdsman Award

ROOT BUILDING PROJECTS

AEROSPACE

Griffin Norris - Blue, Champion, Grand Champion

Jake Lilly - Blue, Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

ATV POSTER

Trevor Linville - Blue Honor,Champion, Grand Champion

BEEKEEPING

Gabrielle Pavey - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion

Jeremiah Geise - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion

CAKE DECORATING

Natalie Dora - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Ava Leising - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair

Alyssa Moore - Blue Group

Delaney Naylor - Blue Group

Olivia Naylor - Blue Group

Esme Phelps - Red Group

Jocelyn Schwering - Blue Group

Annabeth Chastain - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Abby Hill - Blue Group

Makenna Ripberger - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion

Oliva Dora - Blue Group, Reserve Champion

Maygan McCloud - Red Group

Anna White - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion

COMPUTERS

Charlotte Caviness - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion

Carley Jobe - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion

CHILD DEVELOPMENT

Jaylynn Geise - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair

Jorja Geise - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion

Savannah Abrams - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair

Joleigh Geise - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion

COLLECTIONS

Ashlynn Oakes - Blue Group

Luke Padgett - Blue Honor, Champion, Grand Champion

Lillian Krodel - Red Group

CORN

Mastin Korbin - Blue Group, Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Noble Peggs - Blue Group, Reserve Champion

Lincoln Peggs - Blue Group, Reserve Champion

Nicholas Neuman - Blue Group, Champion, Grand Champion

CONSUMER CLOTHING

Katelyn Corn - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion

Jaylynn Geise - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Annabeth Chastain - Blue Honor

Jorja Geise - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Abby Hill - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion

Catherine Neuman - Blue Honor

Savannah Abrams - Blue Honor

Elizabeth Amos - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Joleigh Geise - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair

DOG POSTER

Mollie Corn - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Emily Rouse - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion

Trevor Linville - Blue Honor, Chmapion, State Fair, Grand Champion

Chloe Schlechtweg - Red Group

ELECTRIC

Mason Case - Blue Group, Champion

Zachary Amos - Blue Group, Reserve Champion

Katelyn Corn - Blue Group

Jaylynn Geise - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair

Carson Ripberger - Blue Group

Sarah Hurst - Blue Group, Champion

Ethan Wehr - Red Group

Tucker Case - Blue Group

Jorja Geise - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion

Nathan King - Red Group

Korbin Mastin - Blue Group, Reserve Champion

Aiden Wehr - Red Group

Kaleb Amos - Blue Group

Nick Amos - Blue Group

Isaac Krodel - Blue Group

William Miller - Blue Group, Reserve Champion

Johnathan Starke - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion

ENTOMOLOGY

Jeremiah Geise - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion

PHOTOGRAPHY

Penelope Davis - Blue Group, Champion

Adeline Horn - Blue Group, Reserve Champion

Joey Berkemeier - Red Group

Joshua Cain - Blue Group

Jaylynn Geise - Blue Group

Kylee Hoeing - Red Group

Ava Leising - Blue Group, Reserve Champion

Taylor Sparks - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair

Margaret Wicker - Blue Honor

Sarah Hurst - Blue Group

Delaney Naylor - Blue Group, Reserve Champion

Elsie Robben - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion

Andi Berkemeier - Red Group

Annabeth Chastain - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair

Josie Corn - White Group

Jorja Ellis - Red Group

Jorja Geise - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion, State Fair

Rylie Ging - Red Group

Paul Hurst - Blue Honor

Dustin King - Red Group

Catherine Neuman - Blue Honor

Brooklyn Newbold - Red Group

Jenna Lawler - Blue Group, Reserve Champion

Audrey Waits - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair

Brody Terrell - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair

Lucas Winters - Red Group

Emilee Jackman - Blue Group

Kylee Macy - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair

Brittney Mahan - Blue Group

Michael Fudge - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion, State Fair

Nick Amos - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair

Jeremiah Geise - Blue Group

Joleigh Geise - Blue Group

Audrey Gulley - Blue Group

Morgan Miller - Blue Honor

Araceli Leon - Blue Honor

Samantha Smith - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Ariel Winters - Red Group

Olivia Yager - Blue Group

Carly Buckley - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion

Shaun Fudge - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Brandon Yeend - Blue Group

Katelyn Yeend - Blue Group

FLORICULTURE

Katelyn Corn - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion

Regan Padgett - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion

FOODS

Felicity Anderson - Blue Group

Ava Peggs - Blue, Reserve Champion

Drew Sherwood - Blue Group

Kinslee Spurlock - Blue Group

Aliana Wilkinson - Blue Group

Alexandra Wilson - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair

Zachary Amos - Blue Honor

Elaine Angle - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Katelyn Corn - Blue Honor

Mollie Corn - Blue Group

Jaylynn Geise - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair

Althea Tellas - Blue Group

Allison Henry - Blue Group

Adeline Horn - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair

Gavin Sherwood - Blue Group

Margaret Wicker - Blue Group

Elizabeth Wilikinson - Blue Group, Reserve Champion

Claire Angle - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair

Josie Corn - Blue Group

Jorja Geise - Blue Honor

Erin Kuhn - Blue Group, Reserve Champion

Lily Miller - Blue Group

Audrey Waits - Blue Honor

Mallory Angle - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Gabrielle Pavey - Blue Honor

Claire Waits - Blue Honor

Harleigh Weber - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair

Audrey Angle - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion

Jocelyn Cain - Blue Honor

Abby Hedrick - Blue Honor

Grace Henry - Blue Honor

Samuel Pavey - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Hayden Roberts - Blue Honor

Jordan Burton - Blue Honor

Jade Edwards - Blue Group

Alexis Fizer - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Maleah Ging - Blue Group

Carley Jobe - Blue Group

Kylee Macy - Blue Group

Zoe Mann - Blue Group

Annika Marlow - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion

Grace Muir - Blue Honor

Kelby Roberts - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair

Isabella Wilson - Blue Honor

FOOD PRES.

Zachary Amos - Blue Honor

Katelyn Corn - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair

Jaylynn Geise - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Jorja Geise - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion

Kaleb Amos - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair

Jorja Ellis - Blue Group

Maggie Fudge - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Carly Buckley - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion

Kendra Buckley - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Alexis Fizer - Blue Honor

FORESTRY

Cameron Jackman - Blue group, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion

GARDEN

Connor Hodson - Blue Group, Reserve Champion

Neeko Hodson - Blue Honor, Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Isabella Oestreich - Blue Group

Adeline Horn - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion

GENEALOGY

Margaret Wicker - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Aliana Wilkinson - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair

Gabrielle Wesling - Participantion

Elizabeth Wilikinson - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion

Jorja Geise - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion

GIFT WRAPPING

Jaylynn Geise - Blue Group, Champion

Jorja Geise - Blue Group, Champion

Savannah Abrams - Blue Honor, Champion

Audrey Waits - Blue Group, Reserve Champion

Joleigh Geise - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Lillian Robinson - Blue Honor, Champion, Grand Champion

HAY

Nicholas Neuman - Blue Group, Champion, Grand Champion

Korbin Mastin - Blue Group, Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

HEALTH

Jaylynn Geise - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair

Jorja Geise - Blue group, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion

Megan Walls - Blue Group, Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

LEADERSHIP

Jaylynn Geise - Blue Honor, Champion

Jorja Geise - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Catherine Neuman - Blue Honor, Champion, Grand Champion

Nick Amos - Blue Honor, Champion

MICROWAVE FOODS

Jaylynn Geise - Blue Group, Champion

Jorja Geise - Blue Honor, Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Megan Alexander - Blue Group

Maggie Fudge - Blue Group, Champion

Jacob Carroll - Blue Honor, Champion, Grand Champion

Joleigh Geise - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

WILDFLOWERS

Adeline Horn - Blue Honor, Champion, Grand Champion

Kora Miller - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Ariel Winters - Blue Honor, Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

CRAFTS/CERAMICS

Jessica Maple - Blue Group

Alyssa Moore - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Kelsey Morgan - Blue Honor, Champion

Jocelyn Cain - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion

Makenna Ripberger - Blue Group

Abriana Self - Blue Group

Eliza Snow - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Ruby White - Blue Group

Savannah Snow - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Anna White - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair

Lexey Yager - Blue Honor

Lily Yager - Blue Honor

CRAFT/LEGOS

Jaylynn Geise - Blue Group

Allisa Hoeing - Blue Group

Nathan Lee - Blue Group

Brain Muir - Blue Group

Eli Newhouse - Blue Group

Carson Ripberger - Blue Group

Gavin Sharp - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Alexandra Wilson - Blue Group

Hudson Harpering - Blue Honor, Champion

Jorja Geise - Blue Group

Adeline Horn - Blue Group, Reserve Champion

Brady Newbold - Blue Group

Cory Schwendenman - Blue Honor, Champion

Ty Ellis - Blue Group

Cierra Christmas - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Noah Lee - Blue Group

Dalton Mayhugh - Blue Group

Reagan Robinson - Blue Group

Jacob Schwendenman - Blue Group

Kindall Dorsey - Blue Group

Kincade Dorsey - Blue Honor

Nick Amos - Blue Group

Alexis Fenimore - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion

Caleb Jessup - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Lexi Morris - Blue Group

CRAFT/LATCHHOOK

Jaylynn Geise - Blue Honor, Champion

Jorja Geise - Blue Group, Reserve Champion

Emily Rouse - Blue Group, Champion

Kylee Herbert - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair

CRAFTS

Katelyn Corn - Blue Honor, Champion

Jaylynn Geise - Blue Group, Reserve Champion

Ashlynn Oakes - Blue Group

John Wehrt - Blue Group

Arika Wilson - Red Group

Kenna Palmer - Blue Honor, Champion

Carly Bucklet - Blue Honor

Samuel Sterrett - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair

Ariel Winters - Blue Group

Taylor Holzback - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

CRAFT/TUBE PAINTING

Jaylynn Geise - Blue Group, Champion

Jorja Geise - Blue Group, Champion

WOODWORKING

Katelyn Corn - Blue Group

Jaylynn Geise - Blue Group, Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Beau McCallister - Blue Group

Carson Ripberger - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion

Jorja Geise - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair

Adeline Horn - Blue Group, Reserve Champion

Liam Gurley - Red Group

Nick Amos - Blue Group

Michael Fudge - Red Group

Shaun Fudge - Red Group

WEATHER

Joey Berkemeier - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion

WELDING

Nathan King - Blue Group

Hayden Roberts - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Brody Terrell - Blue Honor, Champion

Nathan Dora - Blue Group, Reserve Champion

Jacob Williams - Blue Honor, Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Nicholas Hoeing - Blue Honor,Champion

Levi Marlatt - Blue Honor, Champion, Grand Champion

VET SCIENCE

Adeline Horn - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion

Andi Berkemeier - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion

Lila French - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Parker Wicker - Blue Group

DRAWING

Annie Buzzard - Blue Group, Champion

Hudson Harpring - Blue Group, Reserve Champion

Elizabeth robben - Red Group

Ellayna Alspaugh - Blue Group

Annabeth Chastain - Blue Group, Champion

Jorja Geise - Red Group

Destiny Johnson - Red Group

Melaney Mahan - Blue Group, Reserve Champion

Kennedy Miller - Red Group

Cierra Christmas - Red Group

Dustin King - Blue Group

Trisha Morgan - Blue Group, Reserve Champion

Brooklyn Newbold - Blue Group

Gabrielle Pavey - Blue Group, Champion

Jade Edwards - Blue Group, Champion

Tristan Norrise - Blue Group

Nakia Palmer - Red Group

Savannah Snow - Red Group

Ashleigh Spaeth - Blue Honor

Lexey Yager - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion

Maddison Gosser - Blue Group

PAINTING

Kylee Hoeing - Blue Group

Josie Corn - Red Group

Jorja Geise - Red Group

Kelsey Morgan - Blue Honor, Champion

Kenna Palmer - Red Group

Lila French - Blue Group, Champion

Samuel Pavey - Red Group

Emma Hedrick - Blue Group

Jaelynn Elwell - Blue Group

Sarah Johnson - Exhibition

Nakia Palmer - Red Group

Carly Buckley - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion

Abigail Herbert - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

SOYBEANS

Katen Mastin - Blue Group, Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Nicholas Neuman - Blue Honor, Champion, Grand Champion

SOIL AND WATER

Trimm Anderson - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion

SMALL ENGINES

Leland Lee - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion

HOME ENVIRONMENT

Josie Corn - Blue Group, Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Ava Hass - Blue Group, Champion, Grand Champion

SPORTS

Andi Berkemeier - Blue Honor, Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Elijah Jobe - Blue Honor, Champion, Grand Champion

SHOOTING SPORTS

Gavin Sharp - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair

Dustin King - Blue, Reserve Champion

Nathan King - Blue Group

Kelsey Morgan - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion

Trisha Morgan - Blue Group

Trevor Hunter - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion

Trevor Linville - Blue Honor

Makenzie Sharp - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

SEWING-WEARABLE

Natalie Dora - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair

Jaylynn Geise - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair

Allison Henry - Blue Honor

Ava Leising - Blue Honor

Olivia Naylor - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Margaret Wicker - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair

Jorja Geise - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Ellie Johnson - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair

Makenna Ripberger - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair

Joleigh Geise - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Olivia Wehr - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair

Isabella Wilson - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair

Kendra Buckley - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion

Sophia Dora - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair

Kelby Roberts - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Carly Buckley - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion

SEWING-NONWEARABLE

Kelsie Case - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair

Claire Angle - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Melaney Mahan - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair

Lauren Megee - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair

SCRAPBOOKING

Jaylynn Geise - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Katen Mastin - Blue Honor, Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Kora Miller - Blue Honor

Catherine Neuman - Blue Honor, Champion

Gabrielle Pavey - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Olivia Smith - Blue Honor

Emilee Jackman - Blue Honor, Champion, Grand Champion

Ashley Todd - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

READING

Sarah Keal - Blue Honor, Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Noah Tooley - Blue Group, Reserve Champion

Catherine Neuman - Blue Honor, Champion, Grand Champion

RABBIT POSTER

Adeline Horn - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion

Jorja Geise - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion

POULTRY POSTER

Adeline Horn - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair

Ashlynn Oakes - Blue Group, Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Andrea Branson - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair

Olivia Wehr - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair

MODELS

Kolten Lee - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion

Ellie Johnson - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion

RECYCLING

Annie Buzzard - Blue Group

Jaylynn Geise - Blue Honor, Champion

Katen Mastin - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Erin Schwendenman - Blue Group

Jocelyn Schwering - Blue Group

Jorja Geise - Blue Honor, Champion

Adeline Horn - Blue Group

McKenna Norris - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Emily Rouse - Blue Group

Cory Schwendenman - Blue Group

Trent Gossett - Blue Honor, Champion

Lucas Winters - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

John Alexander - Blue Group

Nick Amos - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Jeremiah Geise - Blue Honor

Annabella Gossett - Blue Group

Trevor Hunter - Blue Group

Courtney Jackman - Blue Group

Regan Padgett - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair

FASHION REVUE

Natalie Dora - Blue Honor, Champion

Jaylynn Geise - Blue Honor, Champion

Allison Henry - Blue Honor, Champion, Junior Reserve Champion

Ava Leising - Blue Honor

Margaret Wicker - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Jorja Geise - Blue Honor, Champion

Ellie Johnson - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Makenna Ripberger - Blue Honor, Champion, Junior Champion

Joleigh Geise - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion

Olivia Wehr - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair

Isabella Wilson - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair

Kendra Buckley - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion

Sophia Dora - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion, State Fair

Kelby Roberts - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion

Carly Buckley - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair

OPEN CLASSES

ART

Mahan Kim - Best Of Show, Grand Champion, Adult

Reece Norma - Reserve Grand Champion, Adult

Reece Ashton - Best Of Show, Grand Champion,Youth

Ballenger Addison - Reserve Grand Champion, Youth

Ballenger Addison - Honorable Mention

Reece Norma - Tri Kappa Award

Ballenger Addison - Tri Kappa Associate Award

HIGH SCHOOL

Angle Mallory - Blue

Reece Ashton - Blue

Buckley Carly - Blue

Ballenger Addison - Blue

Reece Kara - Red

ACRYLIC

Mahan Kim - Blue

Reece Norma - Blue

WATERCOLOR

Grenison Claudia - Blue

DRAWING

Neuman Carla - Red

COLORING SHEET

Skaggs Bertie - Blue

Berkemeier Stacy - Blue

Simmermon Patty - Red

Pond Bev - Red

BAKE-A-RAMA

Nash Diana - Grand Champion

Wooley Sharon - Reserve Grand Champion

CAKE/CUPCAKE

Stewart Stephanie - Blue

Wooley Sharon - Red

YEAST BREAD/ROLLS

Stewart Stephanie - Blue

Netherly Sue - Red

COOKIES

Wooley Sharon - Blue

Bruce Debbie - Red

PIE

Stewart Stephanie - Blue

Nash Diana - Red

QUICK BREADS

Nash Diana - Blue

Leisure Rita - Red

MISCELLANEOUS

Wooley Sharon - Blue

Stewart Stephanie - Red

CRAFTS

Norris Laurie - Grand Champion

Norris Laurie - Reserve Grand Champion

JEWELRY

Reddick Ann - Champion

SILK/DRIED ARRANGEMENTS

Singleton Christie - Champion

Singleton Christie - Blue

SCRAPBOOKING

Gibson Deb - Champion

Gibson Deb - Blue

Gibson Deb - Blue

CEREMICS

Walker Bev - Champion

Nigh Terri - Reserve Champion

SENIOR CRAFTERS

Reddick Ann - Champion

Grenisen Claudia - Reserve Champion

Link Sheilah - Blue

Link Sheilah - Red

MISC. ADULT CRAFTS

Norris Laurie - Champion

Starke Davina - Reserve Champion

Paris Diane - Blue

Starke Davina - Blue

Singleton Christie - Blue

Norris Laurie - Blue

DIAMOND DOTS

Norris Laurie - Champion

Walker Bev - Reserve Champion

Rouse Anna - Blue

Richardson Debbie - Blue

WEAVED ITEMS

Paris Diane - Champion

Paris Diane - Reserve Champion

Reddick Ann - Blue

Hull David - Blue

WOODWORKING

Fields Charles - Champion

POTTERY

Maxwell Charity - Champion

Maxwell Charity - Blue

Maxwell Charity - Blue

PAINTED ARTICLE

Richardson Debbie - Blue

HOLIDAY DECORATIONS

Winkler Priscilla - Blue

Winkler Priscilla - Red

Grenisen Claudia - Blue

Singleton Christie - Christmas, Blue

Grenisen Claudia - Christmas, Blue

CERAMICS

Rouse Anna - Blue

Singleton Christie - Red

Myers Nancy - Blue

Myers Nancy - Red

Nigh Terri - Blue

Nigh Terri - Blue

Nigh Terri - Blue

Evans Scott - Blue

Angle Audrey - Blue

Angle Claire - Blue

CHILDREN’S CRAFTS

Harrison Sammi - Blue

Dickey Hannah - Blue

Leisure Claudia - Blue

HOME FURNISHINGS

Link Sheilah - Blue

FLOWERS

Clarkson Linda - Grand Champion

Clarkson Linda - Reserve Grand Champion

ARRANGEMENTS

Treese Connie - Champion

Treese Connie - Reserve Champion

Treese Connie - Blue

Hallgarth Jane - Blue

Treese Connie - Blue

Treese Connie - Blue

Hallgarth Jane - Blue

Hallgarth Jane - Blue

Treese Connie - Blue

Leisure Rita - Blue

Treese Connie - Blue

Treese Connie - Blue

ROSE SHOW

Clarkson Linda - Champion

Rees Marvin - Reserve Champion

Hallgarth Jane - Blue

Winship Lisa - Blue

Rees Marvin - Blue

Rees Marvin - Blue

Winship Lisa - Blue

Leisure Rita - Blue

Hallgarth Jane - Blue

Winship Lisa - Blue

Leisure Rita - Blue

Hallgarth Jane - Blue

Winship Lisa - Blue

Clarkson Linda - Blue

Linville Bobbi - Blue

HORTICULTURAL SPECIMEN

Spaeth Emily - Champion

Hallgarth Jane - Reserve Champion

Wehr Abby - Blue

Hallgarth Jane - Blue

Winship Lisa - Blue

Hallgarth Jane - Blue

Winship Lisa - Blue

Spaeth Emily - Blue

Spaeth Emily - Blue

Spaeth Emily - Blue

Spaeth Emily - Red

Noland Jennifer - Blue

Gilbert Jenni - Blue

Spaeth Emily - Red

Winship Lisa - Blue

Hallgarth Jane - Blue

Leisure Rita - Red

Clarkson Linda - Blue

Reddick Ann - Blue

Hallgarth Jane - Blue

Starke Linda - Blue

Noland Jennifer - Blue

Dunn Marilyn - Blue

Spaeth Emily - Blue

Starke Linda - Blue

Noland Jennifer - Blue

Gilbert Jenni - Blue

Spaeth Emily - Blue

Clarkson Linda - Blue

Wesling Gigi - Blue

Spaeth Tyler - Blue

LILY SHOW

Clarkson Linda - Champion

Treese Connie - Reserve Champion

Clarkson Linda - Blue

Dunn Marilyn - Blue

Clarkson Linda - Blue

Clarkson Linda - Blue

Treese Connie - Blue

Leisure Rita - Blue

Winship Lisa - Blue

Clarkson Linda - Blue

Treese Connie - Blue

Clarkson Linda - Blue

Reddick Ann - Blue

Treese Connie - Blue

Dunn Marilyn - Red

Leisure Rita - Blue

Clarkson Linda - Blue

Treese Connie - Red

Dunn Marilyn - Red

Reddick Ann - Blue

Clarkson Linda - Blue

Dunn Marilyn - Blue

Clarkson Linda - Blue

Reddick Ann - Blue

Clarkson Linda - Blue

Dunn Marilyn - Red

Leisure Rita - Blue

HOUSE PLANTS

Gilbert Jenni - Champion

Gilbert Jenni - Reserve Champion

Gilbert Jenni - Blue

Linville Bobbi - Blue

Gilbert Jenni - Blue

Spaeth Emily - Blue

Linville Bobbi - Blue

Gilbert Jenni - Blue

Linville Bobbi - Blue

Linville Bobbi - Blue

Linville Bobbi - Blue

Leisure Rita - Blue

Linville Bobbi - Blue

Starke Linda - Blue

Linville Bobbi - Blue

