4-H PLACING ANIMALS
BEEF
Rebekah Buhler - Steer, Angus, Third
Jacob Williams - Steer, Angus, Fourth
Trisha Morgan - Steer, Angus, First & Champion & Third Overall
Dawysn Springman - Steer, Angus, Second & Reserve Champion & Reserve Rush County Grand Champion
Nick Amos - Steer, Cross, Second
Delaney Naylor - Steer, Cross, First & Reserve Champion & Reserve Grand Champion
William Kuhn - Steer, Cross, Second
Rebekah Buhler - Steer, Cross, First
Neeko Hodson - Steer, Cross, First & Champion & Grand Champion Steer
Alyssa Buhler - Steer, Cross, Second
Daniel Sparks - Steer, Cross, Third
Hoyt VanNatta - Steer, Maine-Anjou, First & Champion & Rush County Born Grand Champion
Audrey Waits - Steer, Red Angus, Second & Reserve Champion
Olivia Naylor - Steer, Red Angus, First & Champion
Audrey Waits - Steer, Simmental, First & Champion
Kelsey Morgan - Steer, Simmental, Second & Reserve Champion
Ella Tressler - Steer, Dairy, Second & Reserve Champion
Emma Tressler - Steer, Dairy, First & Champion
Nash Paddack - Steer, Shorthorn Plus, Second & Reserve Champion
Lux Gordon - Steer, Shorthorn Plus, First & Champion
Sydney Springman - Heifer, Angus, First
Jacob Williams - Heifer, Angus, Second
Trisha Morgan - Heifer, Angus, First & Reserve Champion
Kelsey Morgan - Heifer, Angus, Second
Claire Waits - Heifer, Angus, First & Champion & Reserve Grand Champion
Kelby Roberts - Heifer, Commercial, First & Champion & Third Overall
Delaney Naylor - Heifer, Commercial, Second & Reserve Champion
Katie Ripberger - Heifer, Commercial, Third
William Kuhn - Heifer, Commercial, Fourth
Adeline Horn - Heifer, Commercial, Fifth
Levi Sparks - Heifer, Hereford, First
Taylor Sparks - Heifer, Hereford, Second
Kelby Roberts - Heifer, Hereford, First & Champion
Nick Amos - Heifer, Hereford, Third
Hayden Roberts - Heifer, Hereford, First & Reserve Champion & Reserve Rush County Born Grand Champion
Hoyt VanNatta - Heifer, Maintainer, First & Reserve Champion
Abby Hill - Heifer, Maintainer, First & Champion& Rush County Born Grand Champion & Grand Champion
Claire Wagoner - Heifer, Shorthorn, Second & Reserve Champion
Adeline Horn - Heifer, Shorthorn, First & Champion
Adeline Horn - Heifer, AOB, Second & Reserve Champion
Abby Hill - Heifer, AOB, First & Champion
Olivia Naylor - Heifer, AOB, Third
Jake Lilly - Feeder Calf, Dairy, First
Courtney Jackman - Feeder Calf - First
Courtney Jackman - Feeder Calf - Second
Ava Leising - Feeder Calf - Third
CATS
Jaylynn Geise - Male, Domestic Shorthair, Blue Group & Reserve Champion & Reserve Grand Champion
Adeline Horn - Female, Domestic Shorthair, Blue Group & Cage Decorating Champion
Sarah Keal - Male, Domestic Shorthair, Blue Group & Champion
Cory Schwendenman - Male, Domestic Shorthair, Blue Group
Erin Schwendenman - Female, Domestic Shorthair, Blue Group
Vivian Rose - Female, Domestic Shorthair, Blue Group
Lexi Schwendenman - Male, Domestic Shorthair, Blue Group & Reserve Champion
Katelyn Yeend - Male, Domestic Shorthair, Blue Group& Champion & Grand Champion
DAIRY
Zach Amos - Female, Holstein, Fifth
Ella Tressler - Female, Holstein, Third
Maggie Wicker - Female, Holstein, First
Ellie Johnson - Female, Holstein, Fourth
Carter Johnson - Female, Holstein, Second
Kaleb Amos - Female, Holstein, First
Emma Tressler - Female, Holstein, First
Maggie Wicker, Dairy , Female, Jersey, First & Reserve Jersey Junior Champion
Cate Neuman - Female, Holstein, Second
Maggie Wicker - Female, Holstein, Third
Jake Lilly - Female, Holstein, First
Elizabeth Amos - Female, Holstein, Third
Nicholas Neuman - Female, Holstein, First
Katelyn Yeend - Female, Holstein, Second
Jake Lilly - Female, Holstein, First
Jake Lilly, Dairy , Female, Holstein, Second
Ellie Johnson - Female, Holstein, Third
Zach Amos - Female, Jersey, First
Nicholas Neuman - Female, Holstein, First & Reserve Holstein Junior Champion
Maggie Wicker - Female, Jersey, First & Jersey Junior Champion & Jersey Reserve Grand Champion
Kaleb Amos - Female, Holstein, Fourth
Ava Hass - Female, Holstein, First & Holstein Junior Champion
Trevor Linville - Female, Holstein, Third
Jake Lilly - Female, Holstein, Second
Nicholas Neuman - Female, Holstein, First & Holstein Reserve Senior Champion & Holstein Reserve Grand Champion
Elizabeth Amos - Female, Jersey, First & Jersey Senior Champion & Jersey Grand Champion & Overall Reserve Grand Champion
Elizabeth Amos - Female, Holstein, First & Holstein Senior Champion & Holstein Grand Champion & Overall Grand Champion
DOG
Kora Miller - Male, Mix, First & Champion
Ty Ellis - Female, Lab, Third
Alayna Miller - Female, Lab, First & Champion& Reserve Grand Champion Obedience
Brody Miller - Female, Lab, Second & Reserve Champion
Jorja Ellis - Male, Lab, First & Champion
Eli Pavey - Male, Husky Mix, Second & Reserve Champion & Reserve Grand Champion Showmanship
Kizzi Pittman - Female, Doberman, First & Champion& Grand Champion Obedience& Grand Champion Showmanship & Best in Show
GOAT
Joleigh Geise - Doe, Commercial, Second
Dylan Tellas - Doe, Commercial, Seventh
Cassidy Tellas - Doe, Commercial, Fourth
Adeline Horn - Doe, Commercial, First & Reserve Champion
Elizabeth Amos - Doe, Commercial, Fifth
Kaleb Amos - Doe, Commercial, Third
Althea Tellas - Doe, Commercial, Sixth
Jaylynn Geise - Doe, Commercial, Third
Adeline Horn - Doe, Commercial, First & Champion
Jeremiah Geise - Doe, Commercial, Second
Jaylynn Geise - Doe, Percentage, First
Jocelyn Schwering - Doe, Percentage, First
Jeremiah Geise - Doe, Percentage, Second & Reserve Champion
Adeline Horn - Doe, Percentage, First & Champion & Reserve Grand Champion
Jorja Geise - Doe, Percentage, Fifth
Jenna Lawler - Doe, Percentage, Third
Joleigh Geise - Doe, Percentage, Fourth
Joleigh Geise - Doe, Fullblood, First
Adeline Horn - Doe, Fullblood, Second
Joleigh Geise - Doe, Fullblood, Second & Reserve Champion
Adeline Horn - Doe, Fullblood, First & Champion & Grand Champion
Jeremiah Geise - Doe, Fullblood, Third
Jenna Lawler - Doe, Fullblood, Fourth
Adeline Horn - Doe, Fullblood, First
Lexi Morris - Doe, Market, Fourth
Jorja Geise - Doe, Market, Third
Jeremiah Geise - Doe, Market, Second
Jaylynn Geise - Doe, Market, First
Rylie Ging - Wether, Market, Second
Kelby Roberts - Wether, Market, First
Hayden Roberts - Wether, Market, First & Grand Champion
Zachary Amos - Wether, Market, Second
Dylan Tellas - Wether, Market, Third
Elizabeth Amos - Wether, Market, Third
Zachary Amos - Wether, Market, First & Reserve Grand Champion & Grand Champion County Bred
Kaleb Amos - Wether, Market, Second
Kaleb Amos - Wether, Market, No results reported
Althea Tellas - Wether, Market, No results reported
Adeline Horn - Wether, Market, No results reported
DAIRY GOAT
Jorja Geise - Doe, Nubian, First & Champion
Joleigh Geise - Doe, Recorded Grade, First & Champion
Adeline Horn - Doe, Saanen Doe, First & Champion & Reserve Grand Champion
Jaylynn Geise - Doe, Saanen Doe, First & Champion
Jeremiah Geise - Doe, Saanen Doe, First & Champion & Grand Champion
Adeline Horn - Doe, Saanen Doe, Second & Reserve Champion
HORSE
Jlynn Marcum - First Half Pint Lead
Grabriella Hancock - Champion Western Halter & English High Point Junior
Ella Tressler - Reserve Champion Western Halter
Allie Rapp - Champion English Halter
Levia Hunter - Reserve Champion English Halter & English High Point Senior
Skye Moore - Western High Point Junior & Pony Gaming High Point Junior
Emma Tressler - Western High Point
Ian Reed - Western High Point
Abigale Clift - Horse Gaming High Point
Lila French - Horse Gaming High Point
Audrey Gettinger - Horse Gaming High Point
Laney Scott - Pony Gaming High Point
POCKET PETS
Joshua Cain - Guniea Pig, Second & Reserve Champion
Althea Tellas - Guniea Pig, First & Champion
Isabella Wilson - Guniea Pig, First & Champion & Reserve Grand Champion
Vivian Rose - Frogs, First & Grand Champion
POULTRY
Andrea Branson - Egg, Brown Shell, Blue Group
Matt Branson - Egg, Brown Shell, Blue Group
Adeline Horn - Egg, Brown Shell, Blue Group & Reserve Champion
Jenna Lawler - Egg, Brown Shell, Blue Group & Champion & Grand Champion
Samuel Thurman - Egg, Brown Shell, Blue Group
Julia Thurman - Egg, Brown Shell, Blue Group
Andrea Branson - Egg, White Shell, Blue Group & Champion
Matt Branson - Egg, White Shell, Blue Group & Reserve Champion
Andrea Branson - Egg, All Other Shell, Blue Group & Reserve Champion
Matt Branson - Egg, All Other Shell, Blue Group
Adeline Horn - Egg, All Other Shell, Blue Group & Champion & Reserve Grand Champion
Ethan Wehr - Egg, All Other Shell, Blue Group
John Wehr - Egg, All Other Shell, Blue Group
Andrea Branson - Commerical Egg Chicken, Hen, Blue Group & Champion
Andrea Branson - Commerical Egg Chicken, Hen, Blue Group
Matt Branson - Commerical Egg Chicken, Hen, Blue Group & Champion & Grand Champion
Adeline Horn - Commerical Egg Chicken, Hen, Blue Group
John Wehr - Commerical Egg Chicken, Hen, Blue Group
Aiden Wehr - Commerical Egg Chicken, Hen, Blue Group
Adeline Hron - Commerical Egg Chicken, Pullet, Blue Group
Jenna Lawler - Commerical Egg Chicken, Pullet, Blue Group & Reserve Champion & Reserve Grand Champion
Ashlynn Oakes - Commerical Egg Chicken, Pullet, Blue Group
Jenna Lawler - Commercial Meat , Chicken, Blue Group & Champion & Reserve Grand Champion
Aleithia Smith - Commercial Meat , Chicken, Blue Group & Reserve Champion
Brielle Smith - Commercial Meat , Chicken, Blue Group
Ligon Smith - Commercial Meat , Chicken, Blue Group
Raelyn Smith - Commercial Meat , Chicken, Blue Group
Andrea Branson - Commercial Meat , Chicken, Blue Group & Reserve Champion
Matt Branson - Commercial Meat , Chicken, Blue Group
Jenna Lawler - Commercial Meat , Chicken, Blue Group & Champion & Grand Champion
Jenna Lawler - Commercial Meat , Duck, Blue Group
Ethan Wehr - Commercial Meat , Duck, Blue Group
John Wehr - Commercial Meat , Duck, Blue Group & Champion & Grand Champion
Olivia Wehr - Commercial Meat , Duck, Blue Group & Reserve Champion & Reserve Grand Champion
Jenna Lawler - Commercial Meat , Duck, Blue Group
Jenna Lawler - Commercial Meat Turkey , Tom, Blue Group & Grand Champion
Jenna Lawler - Commercial Meat Turkey , Hen, Blue Group & Reserve Grand Champion
LARGE FOWL
Reagan Meyer - American, Dominque, Blue Group & Champion
Julia Thurman - American, Jersey Gaint, Blue Group
Raelyn Smith - American, Wyandotte, Blue Group & Reserve Champion
Adeline Horn - Asiatic, Cochin, Blue Group
Adeline Horn - Asiatic, Cochin, Blue Group & Reserve Champion & Reserve Grand Champion
Adeline Horn - Asiatic, Cochin, Blue Group
Jenna Lawler - Asiatic, Brahma, Blue Group & Champion & Grand Champion & Reserve Best in Show
Samuel Thurman - Asiatic, Brahma, Blue Group
Andrea Branson - AOSB, Sumatra, Blue Group & Champion
Andrea Branson - AOSB, Sumatra, Blue Group & Reserve Champion
Ashlynn Oakes - Continental, Favorelle, Blue Group & Champion
Ligon Smith - English, Australorp, Blue Group & Champion
Brielle Smith - English, Orpington, Blue Group
Matt Branson - Mediteranean, Leghorn, Blue Group
Alethia Smith - Mediteranean, Leghorn, Blue Group
BANTAM
Matt Branson - AOCCL, Sumatra, Blue Group & Champion
Matt Branson - Game, Modern, Blue Group & Reserve Champion
Matt Branson - Game, Modern, Blue Group & Champion & Reserve Grand Champion
Jenna Lawler - Game, Old English, Blue Group
Jenna Lawler - Game, Old English, Blue Group
Jenna Lawler - Game, Old English, Blue Group
Jenna Lawler - Game, Old English, Blue Group
Logan Tressler - Game, Old English, Blue Group
Adeline Horn - Game, Old English, Blue Group & Champion
Logan Tressler - Game, Old English, Blue Group
Adeline Horn - Game, Old English, Blue Group
Adeline Horn - Game, Old English, Blue Group
Adeline Horn - Game, Old English, Blue Group
Adeline Horn - Game, Old English, Blue Group & Reserve Champion
Jenna Lawler - RCCL, Hamburg, Blue Group & Reserve Champion
Jenna Lawler - RCCL, Hamburg, Blue Group & Champion
Jenna Lawler - RCCL, Hamburg, Blue Group
Reagan Meyer - SCCL, Rhode Island, Blue Group & Champion & Grand Champion & Best in Show
Andrea Branson - SCCL, Rhode Island, Blue Group
Reagan Meyer - SCCL, Rhode Island, Blue Group & Reserve Champion
Matt Branson - Feather Legged, Brahma, Blue Group & Champion
DUCK
Adeline Horn - Bantam, Call, Blue Group
Adeline Horn - Bantam, Call, Blue Group & Reserve Champion
Adeline Horn - Bantam, Call, Blue Group
Matt Branson - Bantam, Call, Blue Group
Zach Tressler - Bantam, Call, Blue Group & Champion & Grand Champion
Andrea Branson - Light, Welsh Harlequin, Blue Group
Matt Branson - Light, Welsh Harlequin, Blue Group & Champion & Reserve Grand Champion
Adeline Horn - Light, Welsh Harlequin, Blue Group & Reserve Champion
Adeline Horn - Medium, Swedish, Blue Group & Champion
Jenna Lawler - Heavy, Pekin, Blue Group
Ethan Wehr - Heavy, Pekin, Blue Group & Champion
Jenna Lawler - Heavy, Pekin, Blue Group & Champion
GOOSE
Jenna Lawler - Light, Chinese, Blue Group & Champion
Jenna Lawler - Medium, Pilgrim, Blue Group & Champion & Grand Champion & Best in Water Fowl
Adeline Horn - Medium, Pilgrim, Blue Group
Jenna Lawler - Medium, Pilgrim, Blue Group & Reserve Champion
Matt Branson - Heavy, African, Blue Group & Reserve Champion
Andrea Branson - Heavy, African, Blue Group & Champion & Reserve Grand Champion & Best in Water Fowl
TURKEY
Jenna Lawler - Turkey Blue Group & Grand Champion
GUINEA
Matt Branson - Blue Group
Jenna Lawler - Blue Group & Grand Champion
Matt Branson - Blue Group & Reserve Grand Champion
PIGEON
Matt Branson - Fancy, Helmet, Blue Group
Matt Branson - Sport, Portugese Tumbler, Blue Group & Champion & Reserve Grand Champion
Jenna Lawler - Fancy, Homer, Blue Group & Champion & Grand Champion
Jenna Lawler - Fancy, Homer, Blue Group
Jenna Lawler - Fancy, Zitterhall, Blue Group & Reserve Champion
Jenna Lawler - Fancy, Bakara Trumpeter, Blue Group
Jenna Lawler - Fancy, Bakara Trumpeter, Blue Group
Jenna Lawler - Fancy, English Trumpeter, Blue Group
Logan Tressler - Fancy, Helmet, Blue Group
Logan Tressler - Fancy, Startail, Blue Group
Zach Tressler - Fancy, Indian Faintail, Blue Group
Zach Tressler - Fancy, Fantail, Blue Group
Jenna Lawler - Sport, Homer, Blue Group
Jenna Lawler - Sport, Homer, Blue Group & Reserve Champion
Jenna Lawler - Sport, Homer, Blue Group
Matt Branson - Sport, Homer, Blue Group
Jenna Lawler - Utility, King, Blue Group & Champion
RABBIT
Jorja Geise - Mini- Rex, Senior Doe, First
Jorja Geise - Mini- Rex, Senior Doe, Second
Jorja Geise - Mini- Rex, Senior Doe, First
Jorja Geise - Mini-Rex, Junior Doe, First
Jaylynn Geise - Mini-Rex, Senior Buck, First
Jorja Geise - Mini-Rex, Senior Doe, First
Jorja Geise - Mini-Rex, Senior Buck, First
Jorja Geise - Mini-Rex, Senior Doe, First
Jaylynn Geise - Mini-Rex, Senior Buck, Second
Jorja Geise - Mini-Rex, Senior Buck, First & Champion
Jaylynn Geise - Mini-Rex, Junior Doe, Second
Jaylynn Geise - Mini-Rex, Junior Doe, First
Jaylynn Geise - Mini-Rex, Senior Doe, First
Jorja Geise - Mini-Rex, Senior Doe, Third
Jorja Geise - Mini-Rex, Senior Doe, Second
Jaylynn Geise - Mini-Rex, Senior Doe, Fourth
Jenna Lawler - Mini-Lop, Senior Buck, First
Eliza Snow - Mini-Lop, Senior Doe, First
Jenna Lawler - Mini-Lop, Junior Buck, First & Champion & Reserve Best 4 Class
Jenna Lawler - Mini-Lop, Junior Doe, First
Adeline Horn - Havana, Senior Buck, Red Ribbon
Adeline Horn - Havana, Senior Buck, First & Champion & Best in Show & Best of 4 Class
Adeline Horn - Havana, Junior Doe, First & Reserve Champion
Adeline Horn - Havana, Senior Doe, First
Maggie Wicker - Holland Lop, Senior Buck, First & Champion
Jorja Geise - Lionhead, Senior Doe, First & Champion
Jenna Lawlerv, New Zealand, Senior Buck, First & Reserve Champion
Caleb Jessup - New Zealand, Junior Buck, First
Jaylynn Geise - New Zealand, Junior Doe, First & Champion & Reserve Best 6 & Reserve Best in Show
Adeline Horn - Silver Martin, Junior Buck, First & Reserve Champion
Adeline Horn - Silver Martin, Senior doe, First & Champion
Adeline Horn - Palomino, Buck, First & Champion & Reserve Best 6 Class
Eliza Snow - Crossbred, Not Reported, First & Champion
Adeline Horn - Fur Class, Havana, First & Champion
Jake Lilly - Meat, Fryer, Second & Reserve Champion
Jaylynn Geise - Meat, Fryer, Third
Eliza Snow - Meat, Fryer, Fourth
Jenna Lawler - Meat, Fryer, First & Champion
Jake Lilly - Meat, Pen, Second & Reserve Champion & Reserve Grand Champion
Caleb Jessup - Meat, Pen, Fourth
Jaylynn Geise - Meat, Pen, Third
Eliza Snow - Meat, Pen, Fifth
Jenna Lawler - Meat, Pen, First & Champion & Grand Champion
SHEEP MARKET LAMB
Rylie Ging - Hampshire, Fourth
Kelby Roberts - Hampshire, Second
Ruby White - Hampshire, Third
Zach Tressler - Hampshire, First & Champion & Grand Champion
Sophia Dora - Hampshire, Third
Logan Tressler - Hampshire, First & Reserve Champion
Connor Hodson - Hampshire, Second
Logan Tressler - Natural Color, First & Champion & Reserve Grand Champion
Jeremiah Geise - Natural Color, Second & Reserve Champion
Anna White - Blackface, First & Champion
Natalie Dora - Blackface, Third
Jaylynn Geise - Blackface, Fourth
Joleigh Geise - Blackface, Second & Reserve Champion
Lux Gordon - County Bred & Owned, First & Champion
Jorja Geise - County Bred & Owned, Second
Jaylynn Geise - County Bred & Owned, Third
Connor Hodson - Shropshire, First & Champion
SHEEP EWE
Adeline Horn - Dorset, First & Champion
Hayden Roberts - Dorset, Second & Reserve Champion
Natalie Dora - Hampshire, Second & Reserve Champion
Kelby Roberts - Hampshire, First & Champion
Jeremiah Geise - Natural Color, First & Champion
Mekena Morgan - Cheviot, First & Champion
Rylie Ging - Southdown, First & Champion
Abigale Clift - Tunis, First & Champion
Jorja Geise - Commercial, Second
Kelby Roberts - Commercial, First & Champion & Grand Champion
Joleigh Geise - Commercial, Third
Kolten Lee - Commercial, Second
Jenna Lawler - Commercial, First & Reserve Champion
Adeline Horn - Dorset Advantage, First & Champion & Reserve Grand Champion
SWINE
Melaney Mahan - Gilt, Berkshire, Reserve Champion
Courtney Jackman - Gilt, Berkshire, Champion, Grand Champion, Supreme Swine Champion Showmanship
Maygan McCloud - Gilt, Chester White , Champion
Trisha Morgan - Gilt, Duroc, Champion, Gilt Herdsman Award
Madison Hankins - Gilt, Duroc, Reserve Champion
Kendra Buckley - Gilt, Herford, Reserve Champion
Carly Buckley - Gilt, Herford, Champion, Senior Champion Swine Showmanship
Meghan Reed - Gilt, Poland, Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Madison Hankins - Gilt, Spots, Reserve Champion
Ava Leising - Gilt, Spots, Champion
Jade Edwards - Gilt, Yorkshire, Champion
Emma Hedrick - Gilt, Yorkshire, Reserve Champion
Courtney Jackman - Gilt, Crossbred, Champion
Katlen Mastin - Gilt, Crossbred, Reserve Champion
Kolby Herbert - Barrow, Berkshire, Reserve Champion
Melaney Mahan - Barrow, Berkshire, Champion
Maygan McCloud - Barrow, Chester White , Reserve Champion
Gordon Lux - Barrow, Chester White , Champion, Grand Champion
Conner Hodson - Barrow, Duroc, Reserve Champion, Intermediate Swine Champion Showmanship
Neeko Hodson - Barrow, Duroc, Champion
Ava Peggs - Barrow, Hampshire, Reserve Champion
Brody Terrell - Barrow, Hampshire, Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Carly Buckley - Barrow, Hereford, Reserve Champion
Kendra Buckley - Barrow, Herford, Champion
Emma Richardson - Barrow, Spots, Reserve Champion
Brody Terrell - Barrow, Spots, Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Carly Buckley - Barrow, Tamworth, Champion
Connor Hodson - Barrow, Yorkshire, Reserve Champion
Olivia Naylor - Barrow, Yorkshire, Champion, Junior Swine Champion Showmanship
Gordon Lux - Barrow, Crossbred, Champion
Brody Terrell - Barrow, Crossbred, Reserve Champion
Mallory Angle - Barrow, Barrow Herdsman Award
ROOT BUILDING PROJECTS
AEROSPACE
Griffin Norris - Blue, Champion, Grand Champion
Jake Lilly - Blue, Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
ATV POSTER
Trevor Linville - Blue Honor,Champion, Grand Champion
BEEKEEPING
Gabrielle Pavey - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion
Jeremiah Geise - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion
CAKE DECORATING
Natalie Dora - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Ava Leising - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair
Alyssa Moore - Blue Group
Delaney Naylor - Blue Group
Olivia Naylor - Blue Group
Esme Phelps - Red Group
Jocelyn Schwering - Blue Group
Annabeth Chastain - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Abby Hill - Blue Group
Makenna Ripberger - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion
Oliva Dora - Blue Group, Reserve Champion
Maygan McCloud - Red Group
Anna White - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion
COMPUTERS
Charlotte Caviness - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion
Carley Jobe - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion
CHILD DEVELOPMENT
Jaylynn Geise - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair
Jorja Geise - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion
Savannah Abrams - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair
Joleigh Geise - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion
COLLECTIONS
Ashlynn Oakes - Blue Group
Luke Padgett - Blue Honor, Champion, Grand Champion
Lillian Krodel - Red Group
CORN
Mastin Korbin - Blue Group, Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Noble Peggs - Blue Group, Reserve Champion
Lincoln Peggs - Blue Group, Reserve Champion
Nicholas Neuman - Blue Group, Champion, Grand Champion
CONSUMER CLOTHING
Katelyn Corn - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion
Jaylynn Geise - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Annabeth Chastain - Blue Honor
Jorja Geise - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Abby Hill - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion
Catherine Neuman - Blue Honor
Savannah Abrams - Blue Honor
Elizabeth Amos - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Joleigh Geise - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair
DOG POSTER
Mollie Corn - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Emily Rouse - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion
Trevor Linville - Blue Honor, Chmapion, State Fair, Grand Champion
Chloe Schlechtweg - Red Group
ELECTRIC
Mason Case - Blue Group, Champion
Zachary Amos - Blue Group, Reserve Champion
Katelyn Corn - Blue Group
Jaylynn Geise - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair
Carson Ripberger - Blue Group
Sarah Hurst - Blue Group, Champion
Ethan Wehr - Red Group
Tucker Case - Blue Group
Jorja Geise - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion
Nathan King - Red Group
Korbin Mastin - Blue Group, Reserve Champion
Aiden Wehr - Red Group
Kaleb Amos - Blue Group
Nick Amos - Blue Group
Isaac Krodel - Blue Group
William Miller - Blue Group, Reserve Champion
Johnathan Starke - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion
ENTOMOLOGY
Jeremiah Geise - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion
PHOTOGRAPHY
Penelope Davis - Blue Group, Champion
Adeline Horn - Blue Group, Reserve Champion
Joey Berkemeier - Red Group
Joshua Cain - Blue Group
Jaylynn Geise - Blue Group
Kylee Hoeing - Red Group
Ava Leising - Blue Group, Reserve Champion
Taylor Sparks - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair
Margaret Wicker - Blue Honor
Sarah Hurst - Blue Group
Delaney Naylor - Blue Group, Reserve Champion
Elsie Robben - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion
Andi Berkemeier - Red Group
Annabeth Chastain - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair
Josie Corn - White Group
Jorja Ellis - Red Group
Jorja Geise - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion, State Fair
Rylie Ging - Red Group
Paul Hurst - Blue Honor
Dustin King - Red Group
Catherine Neuman - Blue Honor
Brooklyn Newbold - Red Group
Jenna Lawler - Blue Group, Reserve Champion
Audrey Waits - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair
Brody Terrell - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair
Lucas Winters - Red Group
Emilee Jackman - Blue Group
Kylee Macy - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair
Brittney Mahan - Blue Group
Michael Fudge - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion, State Fair
Nick Amos - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair
Jeremiah Geise - Blue Group
Joleigh Geise - Blue Group
Audrey Gulley - Blue Group
Morgan Miller - Blue Honor
Araceli Leon - Blue Honor
Samantha Smith - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Ariel Winters - Red Group
Olivia Yager - Blue Group
Carly Buckley - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion
Shaun Fudge - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Brandon Yeend - Blue Group
Katelyn Yeend - Blue Group
FLORICULTURE
Katelyn Corn - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion
Regan Padgett - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion
FOODS
Felicity Anderson - Blue Group
Ava Peggs - Blue, Reserve Champion
Drew Sherwood - Blue Group
Kinslee Spurlock - Blue Group
Aliana Wilkinson - Blue Group
Alexandra Wilson - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair
Zachary Amos - Blue Honor
Elaine Angle - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Katelyn Corn - Blue Honor
Mollie Corn - Blue Group
Jaylynn Geise - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair
Althea Tellas - Blue Group
Allison Henry - Blue Group
Adeline Horn - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair
Gavin Sherwood - Blue Group
Margaret Wicker - Blue Group
Elizabeth Wilikinson - Blue Group, Reserve Champion
Claire Angle - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair
Josie Corn - Blue Group
Jorja Geise - Blue Honor
Erin Kuhn - Blue Group, Reserve Champion
Lily Miller - Blue Group
Audrey Waits - Blue Honor
Mallory Angle - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Gabrielle Pavey - Blue Honor
Claire Waits - Blue Honor
Harleigh Weber - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair
Audrey Angle - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion
Jocelyn Cain - Blue Honor
Abby Hedrick - Blue Honor
Grace Henry - Blue Honor
Samuel Pavey - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Hayden Roberts - Blue Honor
Jordan Burton - Blue Honor
Jade Edwards - Blue Group
Alexis Fizer - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Maleah Ging - Blue Group
Carley Jobe - Blue Group
Kylee Macy - Blue Group
Zoe Mann - Blue Group
Annika Marlow - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion
Grace Muir - Blue Honor
Kelby Roberts - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair
Isabella Wilson - Blue Honor
FOOD PRES.
Zachary Amos - Blue Honor
Katelyn Corn - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair
Jaylynn Geise - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Jorja Geise - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion
Kaleb Amos - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair
Jorja Ellis - Blue Group
Maggie Fudge - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Carly Buckley - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion
Kendra Buckley - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Alexis Fizer - Blue Honor
FORESTRY
Cameron Jackman - Blue group, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion
GARDEN
Connor Hodson - Blue Group, Reserve Champion
Neeko Hodson - Blue Honor, Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Isabella Oestreich - Blue Group
Adeline Horn - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion
GENEALOGY
Margaret Wicker - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Aliana Wilkinson - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair
Gabrielle Wesling - Participantion
Elizabeth Wilikinson - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion
Jorja Geise - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion
GIFT WRAPPING
Jaylynn Geise - Blue Group, Champion
Jorja Geise - Blue Group, Champion
Savannah Abrams - Blue Honor, Champion
Audrey Waits - Blue Group, Reserve Champion
Joleigh Geise - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Lillian Robinson - Blue Honor, Champion, Grand Champion
HAY
Nicholas Neuman - Blue Group, Champion, Grand Champion
Korbin Mastin - Blue Group, Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
HEALTH
Jaylynn Geise - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair
Jorja Geise - Blue group, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion
Megan Walls - Blue Group, Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
LEADERSHIP
Jaylynn Geise - Blue Honor, Champion
Jorja Geise - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Catherine Neuman - Blue Honor, Champion, Grand Champion
Nick Amos - Blue Honor, Champion
MICROWAVE FOODS
Jaylynn Geise - Blue Group, Champion
Jorja Geise - Blue Honor, Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Megan Alexander - Blue Group
Maggie Fudge - Blue Group, Champion
Jacob Carroll - Blue Honor, Champion, Grand Champion
Joleigh Geise - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
WILDFLOWERS
Adeline Horn - Blue Honor, Champion, Grand Champion
Kora Miller - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Ariel Winters - Blue Honor, Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
CRAFTS/CERAMICS
Jessica Maple - Blue Group
Alyssa Moore - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Kelsey Morgan - Blue Honor, Champion
Jocelyn Cain - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion
Makenna Ripberger - Blue Group
Abriana Self - Blue Group
Eliza Snow - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Ruby White - Blue Group
Savannah Snow - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Anna White - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair
Lexey Yager - Blue Honor
Lily Yager - Blue Honor
CRAFT/LEGOS
Jaylynn Geise - Blue Group
Allisa Hoeing - Blue Group
Nathan Lee - Blue Group
Brain Muir - Blue Group
Eli Newhouse - Blue Group
Carson Ripberger - Blue Group
Gavin Sharp - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Alexandra Wilson - Blue Group
Hudson Harpering - Blue Honor, Champion
Jorja Geise - Blue Group
Adeline Horn - Blue Group, Reserve Champion
Brady Newbold - Blue Group
Cory Schwendenman - Blue Honor, Champion
Ty Ellis - Blue Group
Cierra Christmas - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Noah Lee - Blue Group
Dalton Mayhugh - Blue Group
Reagan Robinson - Blue Group
Jacob Schwendenman - Blue Group
Kindall Dorsey - Blue Group
Kincade Dorsey - Blue Honor
Nick Amos - Blue Group
Alexis Fenimore - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion
Caleb Jessup - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Lexi Morris - Blue Group
CRAFT/LATCHHOOK
Jaylynn Geise - Blue Honor, Champion
Jorja Geise - Blue Group, Reserve Champion
Emily Rouse - Blue Group, Champion
Kylee Herbert - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair
CRAFTS
Katelyn Corn - Blue Honor, Champion
Jaylynn Geise - Blue Group, Reserve Champion
Ashlynn Oakes - Blue Group
John Wehrt - Blue Group
Arika Wilson - Red Group
Kenna Palmer - Blue Honor, Champion
Carly Bucklet - Blue Honor
Samuel Sterrett - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair
Ariel Winters - Blue Group
Taylor Holzback - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
CRAFT/TUBE PAINTING
Jaylynn Geise - Blue Group, Champion
Jorja Geise - Blue Group, Champion
WOODWORKING
Katelyn Corn - Blue Group
Jaylynn Geise - Blue Group, Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Beau McCallister - Blue Group
Carson Ripberger - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion
Jorja Geise - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair
Adeline Horn - Blue Group, Reserve Champion
Liam Gurley - Red Group
Nick Amos - Blue Group
Michael Fudge - Red Group
Shaun Fudge - Red Group
WEATHER
Joey Berkemeier - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion
WELDING
Nathan King - Blue Group
Hayden Roberts - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Brody Terrell - Blue Honor, Champion
Nathan Dora - Blue Group, Reserve Champion
Jacob Williams - Blue Honor, Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Nicholas Hoeing - Blue Honor,Champion
Levi Marlatt - Blue Honor, Champion, Grand Champion
VET SCIENCE
Adeline Horn - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion
Andi Berkemeier - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion
Lila French - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Parker Wicker - Blue Group
DRAWING
Annie Buzzard - Blue Group, Champion
Hudson Harpring - Blue Group, Reserve Champion
Elizabeth robben - Red Group
Ellayna Alspaugh - Blue Group
Annabeth Chastain - Blue Group, Champion
Jorja Geise - Red Group
Destiny Johnson - Red Group
Melaney Mahan - Blue Group, Reserve Champion
Kennedy Miller - Red Group
Cierra Christmas - Red Group
Dustin King - Blue Group
Trisha Morgan - Blue Group, Reserve Champion
Brooklyn Newbold - Blue Group
Gabrielle Pavey - Blue Group, Champion
Jade Edwards - Blue Group, Champion
Tristan Norrise - Blue Group
Nakia Palmer - Red Group
Savannah Snow - Red Group
Ashleigh Spaeth - Blue Honor
Lexey Yager - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion
Maddison Gosser - Blue Group
PAINTING
Kylee Hoeing - Blue Group
Josie Corn - Red Group
Jorja Geise - Red Group
Kelsey Morgan - Blue Honor, Champion
Kenna Palmer - Red Group
Lila French - Blue Group, Champion
Samuel Pavey - Red Group
Emma Hedrick - Blue Group
Jaelynn Elwell - Blue Group
Sarah Johnson - Exhibition
Nakia Palmer - Red Group
Carly Buckley - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion
Abigail Herbert - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
SOYBEANS
Katen Mastin - Blue Group, Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Nicholas Neuman - Blue Honor, Champion, Grand Champion
SOIL AND WATER
Trimm Anderson - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion
SMALL ENGINES
Leland Lee - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion
HOME ENVIRONMENT
Josie Corn - Blue Group, Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Ava Hass - Blue Group, Champion, Grand Champion
SPORTS
Andi Berkemeier - Blue Honor, Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Elijah Jobe - Blue Honor, Champion, Grand Champion
SHOOTING SPORTS
Gavin Sharp - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair
Dustin King - Blue, Reserve Champion
Nathan King - Blue Group
Kelsey Morgan - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion
Trisha Morgan - Blue Group
Trevor Hunter - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion
Trevor Linville - Blue Honor
Makenzie Sharp - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
SEWING-WEARABLE
Natalie Dora - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair
Jaylynn Geise - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair
Allison Henry - Blue Honor
Ava Leising - Blue Honor
Olivia Naylor - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Margaret Wicker - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair
Jorja Geise - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Ellie Johnson - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair
Makenna Ripberger - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair
Joleigh Geise - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Olivia Wehr - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair
Isabella Wilson - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair
Kendra Buckley - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion
Sophia Dora - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair
Kelby Roberts - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Carly Buckley - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion
SEWING-NONWEARABLE
Kelsie Case - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair
Claire Angle - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Melaney Mahan - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair
Lauren Megee - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair
SCRAPBOOKING
Jaylynn Geise - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Katen Mastin - Blue Honor, Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Kora Miller - Blue Honor
Catherine Neuman - Blue Honor, Champion
Gabrielle Pavey - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Olivia Smith - Blue Honor
Emilee Jackman - Blue Honor, Champion, Grand Champion
Ashley Todd - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
READING
Sarah Keal - Blue Honor, Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Noah Tooley - Blue Group, Reserve Champion
Catherine Neuman - Blue Honor, Champion, Grand Champion
RABBIT POSTER
Adeline Horn - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion
Jorja Geise - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion
POULTRY POSTER
Adeline Horn - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair
Ashlynn Oakes - Blue Group, Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Andrea Branson - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair
Olivia Wehr - Blue Group, Champion, State Fair
MODELS
Kolten Lee - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion
Ellie Johnson - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion
RECYCLING
Annie Buzzard - Blue Group
Jaylynn Geise - Blue Honor, Champion
Katen Mastin - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Erin Schwendenman - Blue Group
Jocelyn Schwering - Blue Group
Jorja Geise - Blue Honor, Champion
Adeline Horn - Blue Group
McKenna Norris - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Emily Rouse - Blue Group
Cory Schwendenman - Blue Group
Trent Gossett - Blue Honor, Champion
Lucas Winters - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
John Alexander - Blue Group
Nick Amos - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Jeremiah Geise - Blue Honor
Annabella Gossett - Blue Group
Trevor Hunter - Blue Group
Courtney Jackman - Blue Group
Regan Padgett - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair
FASHION REVUE
Natalie Dora - Blue Honor, Champion
Jaylynn Geise - Blue Honor, Champion
Allison Henry - Blue Honor, Champion, Junior Reserve Champion
Ava Leising - Blue Honor
Margaret Wicker - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Jorja Geise - Blue Honor, Champion
Ellie Johnson - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Makenna Ripberger - Blue Honor, Champion, Junior Champion
Joleigh Geise - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion
Olivia Wehr - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair
Isabella Wilson - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair
Kendra Buckley - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion
Sophia Dora - Blue Honor, Reserve Champion, State Fair
Kelby Roberts - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair, Grand Champion
Carly Buckley - Blue Honor, Champion, State Fair
OPEN CLASSES
ART
Mahan Kim - Best Of Show, Grand Champion, Adult
Reece Norma - Reserve Grand Champion, Adult
Reece Ashton - Best Of Show, Grand Champion,Youth
Ballenger Addison - Reserve Grand Champion, Youth
Ballenger Addison - Honorable Mention
Reece Norma - Tri Kappa Award
Ballenger Addison - Tri Kappa Associate Award
HIGH SCHOOL
Angle Mallory - Blue
Reece Ashton - Blue
Buckley Carly - Blue
Ballenger Addison - Blue
Reece Kara - Red
ACRYLIC
Mahan Kim - Blue
Reece Norma - Blue
WATERCOLOR
Grenison Claudia - Blue
DRAWING
Neuman Carla - Red
COLORING SHEET
Skaggs Bertie - Blue
Berkemeier Stacy - Blue
Simmermon Patty - Red
Pond Bev - Red
BAKE-A-RAMA
Nash Diana - Grand Champion
Wooley Sharon - Reserve Grand Champion
CAKE/CUPCAKE
Stewart Stephanie - Blue
Wooley Sharon - Red
YEAST BREAD/ROLLS
Stewart Stephanie - Blue
Netherly Sue - Red
COOKIES
Wooley Sharon - Blue
Bruce Debbie - Red
PIE
Stewart Stephanie - Blue
Nash Diana - Red
QUICK BREADS
Nash Diana - Blue
Leisure Rita - Red
MISCELLANEOUS
Wooley Sharon - Blue
Stewart Stephanie - Red
CRAFTS
Norris Laurie - Grand Champion
Norris Laurie - Reserve Grand Champion
JEWELRY
Reddick Ann - Champion
SILK/DRIED ARRANGEMENTS
Singleton Christie - Champion
Singleton Christie - Blue
SCRAPBOOKING
Gibson Deb - Champion
Gibson Deb - Blue
Gibson Deb - Blue
CEREMICS
Walker Bev - Champion
Nigh Terri - Reserve Champion
SENIOR CRAFTERS
Reddick Ann - Champion
Grenisen Claudia - Reserve Champion
Link Sheilah - Blue
Link Sheilah - Red
MISC. ADULT CRAFTS
Norris Laurie - Champion
Starke Davina - Reserve Champion
Paris Diane - Blue
Starke Davina - Blue
Singleton Christie - Blue
Norris Laurie - Blue
DIAMOND DOTS
Norris Laurie - Champion
Walker Bev - Reserve Champion
Rouse Anna - Blue
Richardson Debbie - Blue
WEAVED ITEMS
Paris Diane - Champion
Paris Diane - Reserve Champion
Reddick Ann - Blue
Hull David - Blue
WOODWORKING
Fields Charles - Champion
POTTERY
Maxwell Charity - Champion
Maxwell Charity - Blue
Maxwell Charity - Blue
PAINTED ARTICLE
Richardson Debbie - Blue
HOLIDAY DECORATIONS
Winkler Priscilla - Blue
Winkler Priscilla - Red
Grenisen Claudia - Blue
Singleton Christie - Christmas, Blue
Grenisen Claudia - Christmas, Blue
CERAMICS
Rouse Anna - Blue
Singleton Christie - Red
Myers Nancy - Blue
Myers Nancy - Red
Nigh Terri - Blue
Nigh Terri - Blue
Nigh Terri - Blue
Evans Scott - Blue
Angle Audrey - Blue
Angle Claire - Blue
CHILDREN’S CRAFTS
Harrison Sammi - Blue
Dickey Hannah - Blue
Leisure Claudia - Blue
HOME FURNISHINGS
Link Sheilah - Blue
FLOWERS
Clarkson Linda - Grand Champion
Clarkson Linda - Reserve Grand Champion
ARRANGEMENTS
Treese Connie - Champion
Treese Connie - Reserve Champion
Treese Connie - Blue
Hallgarth Jane - Blue
Treese Connie - Blue
Treese Connie - Blue
Hallgarth Jane - Blue
Hallgarth Jane - Blue
Treese Connie - Blue
Leisure Rita - Blue
Treese Connie - Blue
Treese Connie - Blue
ROSE SHOW
Clarkson Linda - Champion
Rees Marvin - Reserve Champion
Hallgarth Jane - Blue
Winship Lisa - Blue
Rees Marvin - Blue
Rees Marvin - Blue
Winship Lisa - Blue
Leisure Rita - Blue
Hallgarth Jane - Blue
Winship Lisa - Blue
Leisure Rita - Blue
Hallgarth Jane - Blue
Winship Lisa - Blue
Clarkson Linda - Blue
Linville Bobbi - Blue
HORTICULTURAL SPECIMEN
Spaeth Emily - Champion
Hallgarth Jane - Reserve Champion
Wehr Abby - Blue
Hallgarth Jane - Blue
Winship Lisa - Blue
Hallgarth Jane - Blue
Winship Lisa - Blue
Spaeth Emily - Blue
Spaeth Emily - Blue
Spaeth Emily - Blue
Spaeth Emily - Red
Noland Jennifer - Blue
Gilbert Jenni - Blue
Spaeth Emily - Red
Winship Lisa - Blue
Hallgarth Jane - Blue
Leisure Rita - Red
Clarkson Linda - Blue
Reddick Ann - Blue
Hallgarth Jane - Blue
Starke Linda - Blue
Noland Jennifer - Blue
Dunn Marilyn - Blue
Spaeth Emily - Blue
Starke Linda - Blue
Noland Jennifer - Blue
Gilbert Jenni - Blue
Spaeth Emily - Blue
Clarkson Linda - Blue
Wesling Gigi - Blue
Spaeth Tyler - Blue
LILY SHOW
Clarkson Linda - Champion
Treese Connie - Reserve Champion
Clarkson Linda - Blue
Dunn Marilyn - Blue
Clarkson Linda - Blue
Clarkson Linda - Blue
Treese Connie - Blue
Leisure Rita - Blue
Winship Lisa - Blue
Clarkson Linda - Blue
Treese Connie - Blue
Clarkson Linda - Blue
Reddick Ann - Blue
Treese Connie - Blue
Dunn Marilyn - Red
Leisure Rita - Blue
Clarkson Linda - Blue
Treese Connie - Red
Dunn Marilyn - Red
Reddick Ann - Blue
Clarkson Linda - Blue
Dunn Marilyn - Blue
Clarkson Linda - Blue
Reddick Ann - Blue
Clarkson Linda - Blue
Dunn Marilyn - Red
Leisure Rita - Blue
HOUSE PLANTS
Gilbert Jenni - Champion
Gilbert Jenni - Reserve Champion
Gilbert Jenni - Blue
Linville Bobbi - Blue
Gilbert Jenni - Blue
Spaeth Emily - Blue
Linville Bobbi - Blue
Gilbert Jenni - Blue
Linville Bobbi - Blue
Linville Bobbi - Blue
Linville Bobbi - Blue
Leisure Rita - Blue
Linville Bobbi - Blue
Starke Linda - Blue
Linville Bobbi - Blue
