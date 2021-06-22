RUSHVILLE – The 2021 Rush County 4-H fair schedule for all events are subject to change or be adapted at any time to accommodate Rush County or Indiana State Covid-19 safety measures. With the exception of the 4-H dog show, no dogs are allowed on the Rush County Fairgrounds except as service animals.
TUESDAY, JUNE 22
8 – 10 a.m. 4-H Photography Entry – Root Building
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. 4-H Photography Judging – Root Building
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. 4-H Electric Entry & Judging – Root Building
3 – 5:30 p.m. Open Photography Entry – Root Building
1 – 4 p.m. All 4-H projects that are due on Wednesday, June 23rd, may be entered in the Root Building, if unable to attend judging. If you need to drop off a project outside of this time, please call 765-932-5974 to make arrangements.
5:30 p.m. Open Photography Judging – Root Building
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23
9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Check in & judging of the following 4-H projects: Aerospace, Child development, Collections, Computers (including computer arts), Drawing, Genealogy, Gift wrapping, Health, Home environment, Leadership, Models, Needlecrafts, Other basic crafts (including recycling), Painting, Reading, Scrapbooking
1 – 4 p.m. All 4-H projects that are due on Thursday, June 24th, may be entered in the Root Building, if unable to attend judging. If you need to drop off a project outside of this time, please call 765-932-5974 to make arrangements.
THURSDAY, JUNE 24
9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Check in & judging of the following 4-H projects in the Root Building: ATV poster, Beekeeping, Cake decorating, Cat poster, Crops, Dog poster, Entomology, Forestry, Geology, Horseless horsemanship, Rabbit poster, Shooting sports, Small engines, Soil & water, Sport fishing, Sports, Vet science, Weather, Weeds, Welding, Wildlife, Woodworking
8 a.m. – 4 p.m. 4-H CONSUMER CLOTHING NOTEBOOKS DUE – Root Building
1 – 4 p.m. All 4-H projects that are due on Friday, June 25th, may be entered in the Root Building if unable to attend judging. If you need to drop off a project outside of this time, please call 765-932-5974 to make arrangements.
6 p.m. Bunge Livestock Pavilion set-up (4-H families needed to help)
FRIDAY, JUNE 25
9 a.m. – Noon Check in & judging of 4-H Sewing – RCHS Laughlin Center
9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Check in & judging of 4-H Cloverbuds, Foods, and Microwave cooking – Root Building
10 a.m. – Noon Check in & judging of 4-H Consumer Clothing – RCHS Laughlin Center (Outfits only! – Notebooks due 6/24 in Root Building)
1 – 3:30 p.m. Judging of all 4-H Fashion Revue divisions – Laughlin Center
1 p.m. 4-H Horse & Pony Show – 4-H Horse Park (State Road 44, East of Rushville)
4 – 8 p.m. Check-in for 4-H Poultry
4 p.m. Entry deadline for Baby Show – Root Building
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
8 a.m. 4-H Tractor Operator’s Contests – Track
8 – 11 a.m. Enter Open Class Art – Root Building
8 – 11 a.m. Enter exhibits in the following Open Class departments in the Root Building: Crafts, Foods, Food preservation, Quilting, Sewing, Needlecrafts, Knitting, & Bake-A-Rama
9 a.m. 4-H Horse & Pony Show – 4-H Horse Park (State Road 44, East of Rushville)
9 a.m. 4-H Poultry Show – Bunge Livestock Pavilion; Check in & judging of 4-H Poultry Poster project
11 a.m. Closed Judging of Open Class exhibits, Bake-A-Rama & Open Art
6 – 8 p.m. Check-in/Weigh-in for 4-H Sheep & Goats
7 – 9 a.m. Root Memorial 4-H Building Open for Sneak Peak
SUNDAY, JUNE 27
1 p.m. 4-H Goat Show – Bunge Livestock Pavilion
4-H Sheep Show will begin 1 hour after completion of 4-H Goat Show – Bunge Livestock Pavilion
2 – 10 p.m. Root Memorial 4-H Building Open to Public
4 p.m. Truck & Tractor Pull – Race Track
5:30-9:30 p.m. RushShelby Community Building open to public
MONDAY, JUNE 28
8 – 11 a.m. Enter Open Flowers – Root Building
11 a.m. Judging of Open Flowers
9 a.m. – Noon Check-in & judging of the following – Root Building: 4-H Floriculture, Garden, Wildflowers & OPEN Vegetable
9 a.m. 4-H Rabbit Show – Bunge Livestock Pavilion
4 p.m. 4-H Pocket Pets judging – Bunge Livestock Pavilion
10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Root Memorial 4-H Building Open to Public
5 – 7 p.m. Junior Leaders Makerspace open to public in the Root Building
5:30 – 9:30 p.m. Rush/Shelby Community Building open to public
6 p.m. – Burton Brothers Amusements open to public: Wristband special nightly
6 – 8 p.m. 4-H Gilt Show Check-in by assignment– Bunge Livestock Pavilion
7 p.m. NTPA Truck & Tractor Pull – Race Track
TUESDAY, JUNE 29
9 a.m. 4-H Gilt Show – Bunge Livestock Pavilion
10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Root Memorial 4-H Building Open to Public
5:30–9:30 p.m. RushShelby Community Building open to public
6 p.m. – Burton Brothers Amusements open to public: Wristband special nightly
6 p.m. 4-H Fun Night for all 4-H Members in the Livestock Pavilion
6 – 8 p.m. 4-H Barrow Show Check-in by assignment– Bunge Livestock Pavilion
7 p.m. Full Throttle Monster Trucks
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30
9 a.m. 4-H Cat Show – Root Building
9 a.m. 4-H Barrow Show – Bunge Livestock Pavilion Barn Clean Up & Set Up will commence immediately following the conclusion of the 4-H Barrow Show
10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Root Memorial 4-H Building Open to Public
10 a.m. Baby Show – RCHS Laughlin Center
5 – 7 p.m. Junior Leaders Makerspace open to public in the Root Building
5:30-9:30 p.m. RushShelby Community Building open to public
6 p.m. – Burton Brothers Amusements open to public: Wristband special nightly
7 p.m. Hoosier Dirt Cup – Indiana Mini Sprint Week – Race Track
7 p.m. 4-H Fashion Revue & Achievement Awards Presentation – Laughlin Center
5 p.m. Dairy project members may arrive at barn for setup (or as soon as the barn is cleared from the prior show)
7:30 – 9 a.m. Check-in for 4-H & Open Dairy
THURSDAY, JULY 1
9 a.m. Open, 4-H & Dairy Grooming Show – Bunge Livestock Pavilion
10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Root Memorial 4-H Building Open to Public
3 p.m. Beef project members may arrive at barn for setup (or as soon as the barn is cleared from the prior show)
5 – 7 p.m. Junior Leaders Makerspace open to public in the Root Building
5:30 – 8 p.m. Check-in & Weigh-in for 4-H Beef
5:30-9:30 p.m. RushShelby Community Building open to public
6 p.m. – Burton Brothers Amusements open to public: Wristband special nightly
7 p.m. Wolfe Brothers ATV & Motorcycle Dirt Drags – Race Track
FRIDAY, JULY 2
9 a.m. 4-H Beef Show – Bunge Livestock Pavilion
10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Root Memorial 4-H Building Open to Public
5:30-9 a.m. RushShelby Community Building open to public
6 p.m. – Burton Brothers Amusements open to public: Wristband special nightly
6:30 p.m. – Auction of ALL 4-H animals – Bunge Livestock Pavilion (The auction draws the largest crowd of our 4-H events. Social distancing guidelines at the time of Fair will dictate whether or not we are able to hold this even in its normal format. Any changes in the auction format will be announced when available.)
7 p.m. Demolition Derby & Autocross – Race Track
SATURDAY, JULY 3
8 a.m. Livestock Barn Clean-up
2 – 6 p.m. Root Memorial 4-H Building Open to Public
6 p.m. – Burton Brothers Amusements open to public: Wristband special nightly
7 p.m. Tony Stewart’s All-Star Series Midget Racing – Race Track
SUNDAY, JULY 4 – MONDAY, JULY 5
Root Building/Extension Office Closed – County Holiday
7 p.m. Tony Stewart’s All-Star Series Midget Racing – Race Track
TUESDAY, JULY 6
8 a.m. Root Building Tear Down & General Fair Cleanup (volunteers needed)
Noon – 6 p.m. 4-H & Open Exhibits released from the Root Building. Projects may not be picked up at any other time during fair week unless arrangements are made with the Extension Educator.
6 p.m. ALL 4-H Record Books due in the Root Building.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 7
8 a.m. Extension Office moves back to Courthouse
