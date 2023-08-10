RUSHVILLE - You are invited! The Rush County Genealogical Society is pleased to welcome Donna Tauber and Dixie Meyer as speakers for the Aug. 16 meeting.
The meeting will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Rushville Public Library downstairs meeting room, 130 W. Third Street, Rushville.
Guests may attend in person or via Zoom. Members will receive Zoom information prior to the meeting. If you would like to join our meeting please join us at the library - or you may request Zoom information via our email address: rcgsociety@gmail.com.
Tauber is a founding member and former president of RCGS. She will be discussing birth and death certificates, followed by a discussion with Dixie Meyer, RN, Rush County Health Department, to discuss opportunities to help with the input of Rush County birth and death records into a computer database.
Hope to see you there!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.