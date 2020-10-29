RUSHVILLE – The Rush County Commissioners Mark Bacon, Bruce Levi and Paul Wilkinson have adopted and announced guidelines that will be in place on Nov. 3 for election night at the Rush County Courthouse.
Knowing that residents of Rush County come to the courthouse on election night to wait for election returns, the commissioners felt the responsibility to protect the health and safety of individuals at the courthouse during this pandemic of COVID-19.
Balancing the health and safety of all involved with the transparency of the election results, the Board of Commissioners of Rush County set forth the following guidelines for viewing and obtaining the election results:
- No person, other than an employee or volunteer working the 2020 election for the Rush County Clerk’s Office, may enter the Rush County Courthouse prior to 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2020. Security Officers may enter the courthouse prior to this time.
- Only the candidate for office and two (2) additional people per candidate may enter the Rush County Courthouse to view the election returns. All persons shall be limited to the 2nd floor of the Rush County Courthouse.
- Face coverings are required. If a candidate or an employee or volunteer working the election has a medical condition that prohibits that person from wearing a face covering, and is carrying with him or her a statement from their medical provider certifying that fact, then that person may be exempt from wearing a face covering. Any other person shall either wear a face covering or not be present in the Rush County Courthouse.
- Appropriate social distancing is required.
- No food will be allowed to be brought into the Rush County Courthouse.
- All persons, other than those employees or volunteers working the election for the Rush County Clerk’s Office, shall vacate the Rush County Courthouse within 30 minutes of the election results being posted.
The election results will be available on the Rush County website, www.rushcounty.in.gov. Further, the Rush County Clerk will also be using a livestream service for the posting of the election results. It is anticipated that Face Book Live will be used.
- Any person who has the Coronavirus, has been exposed to the Coronavirus, who believes he or she may have been exposed to the Coronavirus, who is ill, or who is experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms, is encouraged to stay home and not come to the Rush County Courthouse.
