RUSHVILLE - The Rush County Humane Society met at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Discovery Park next to the Rushville Public Library with 15 people in attendance.
They discussed having future meetings at the Rushville Public Library in the meeting room for June, July and August and are looking into booking the library for the meetings for the rest of the year.
Next on the agenda was discussion about creating a mission statement. After much discussion they agreed on a mission statement: “To foster unity and to support Rush County animals and owners by helping promote humane treatment of animals through advocacy, compassion and education.”
They also discussed that the Rush County Humane Society is often confused with the Rushville Animal Shelter and will be working on ways to educate the community on the differences.
The group is also working on a logo and will continue to work on changes and additions to the by-laws.
The RCHuS will next meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, in the Rushville Public Library meeting room.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.