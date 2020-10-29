RUSHVILLE - The Indiana State Department of Health matrix showed that Rush County is at Level 2 in the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with this status of Level 2, Rush County is now coded as Orange.
In a joint resolution from the Rush County Commissioners, Mayor Mike Pavey, Rush County Schools and the Rush County Health Department have put in place the following recommendations for Rush County.
- It is recommended that all residents within the unincorporated areas of Rush County, Indiana, and within the corporate limits of Rushville, Indiana, limit their social gatherings to groups as small as possible, but no more than seventy-five (75) people. This recommendation is based on the continuing rise in the number of COVID-positive cases in Rush County, Indiana. During the week of October 19-23, 2020, the Rush County Schools were near closure due to the number of staff members affected by the Coronavirus, and the inability to fill the positions with qualified substitutes. If the number of COVID-positive cases continue to increase, and the metrics and color-coding implemented by the State of Indiana show a high community spread, these recommendations could lead to restrictions and the shut-down or closure of businesses.
- Any social gathering of up to seventy-five (75) people may take place so long as CDC social distancing guidelines are followed. It is recommended that other sanitization measures be implemented.
- All persons within Rush County, Indiana are encouraged to social distance, wear face coverings, practice good hygiene and to self-check every day.
- If any person is experiencing any of the following symptoms, they should contact their healthcare provider on what appropriate course of action to take: Fever or chills, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Fatigue, Muscle or body aches, Headache, New loss of taste or smell, Sore throat, Congestion or runny nose, Nausea or vomiting, Diarrhea, Persistent pain or pressure in the chest, New confusion, Inability to wake or stay awake and Bluish lips or face. Rush Memorial Hospital is offering COVID-19 testing at the walk-in clinic or within their facility.
- The above provisions shall be applicable to all events where people are in close physical contact for extended periods of time; however, any religious services shall be exempt, but such services shall implement strict social distancing guidelines within the premises at which the services occur.
- As will the Governor, so too, will the offices of the Mayor, the County Commissioners, the Schools, and the Health Department continue to monitor the spread of the virus in and around Rush County, Indiana. Thus, our respective offices will continue to monitor the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus and we expressly reserve our right and authority, as recognized in the Governor's Executive Orders 20-43 and 20-46, to issue more restrictive directives to which om constituents would be subject. This includes monitoring citizens' use of facial coverings, social distancing, and whether the State of Indiana chooses to elevate Rush County to a "red" designation as de:fined by its color-coded map.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.