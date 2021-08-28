Gleaners Mobile Food Pantry
The next mobile pantry will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Rush County Fairgrounds. This will not be a drive-through. Please bring your boxes, wagons or carts because this will be a walk-thru.
The items distributed will be USDA Government Commodities.
Everyone will need to sign-in upon arrival. If you are picking up food for other families, please have their address available.
Rush County Chorale
The Rush County Chorale is looking to get back together for practices and plan the Christmas concerts, tentatively for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
The group will meet in the RCHS choir room from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays starting Sept. 13.
A strong, balanced turn-out from all voice sections and a solid commitment to practice will be key to making this happen.
City of Rushville
There will be a Planning and Zoning Town Hall meeting hosted by the City of Rushville Advisory Plan Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals and Historic Board. The meeting is open to the public.
It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, in City Center Council Chambers, 330 N. Main Street, Suite 200, Rushville, Indiana.
PEO scholarship
Chapter M of PEO, Rushville has a $500-$600 scholarship grant available for a Rush County woman continuing her higher education.
This scholarship is the Joan Bosse Continuing Education Grant. It is awarded to a Rush County woman who has had her higher education interrupted, but is now pursuing college or a technical training degree.
Applications are available from Anita Mohr (765-993-0021) or Carolyn Kramer (317-407-5682).
Completed applications must be postmarked or emailed by Oct. 15,2021.
COVID vaccine and testing
Rush Memorial Hospital has opened a COVID Vaccine and COVID Testing Clinic in the old First Financial Bank Building on the north side of Rushville. The building is located on the corner of Main Street and Foster Heights Road.
These services are provided for free to the public thanks to the Indiana State Department of Health and Rush County Health Department. The new location is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of each month. Testing is still available at RMH’s Walk In Care Clinic, but the patients will now need to be seen for an appointment and their insurance will be billed for all services provided in the Walk In Care Clinic.
Rush County Genealogical Society
Denise Anderson-Decina will be the speaker at 10 a.m. Nov. 13, 2021 on a topic about DNA. She is going to give a talk on “Understanding Your DNA Matches” – a beginner to intermediate level presentation including some of the tools to analyze DNA matches such as DNA Painter.
